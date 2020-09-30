Latest news

Results of 6,500 students to be amended due to errors in Leaving Certificate system

By Brian Adam
The Minister for Education said that the errors should not have happened but said that they would not disadvantage any students.

Education Minister Norma Foley said the errors found on the Leaving Certificate estimated grades system are likely to correct the results of 6,500 students.

These students will receive one grade higher than they obtained in the results they obtained.

Education Minister Norma Foley said as soon as the exact results were released, the Central Admissions Office (CAO) would identify those students who had not been offered a place on their chosen course and look at “how to meet the those students ”.

She said the errors that occurred should not have happened but she claimed that no student would be disadvantaged as a result.

Under this system of estimated grades, it was intended to combine the student’s results in the three core subjects, Irish, English, and Mathematics, with their results in the other two best performing subjects. However, due to a “coding error” their results for the two worst-performing subjects in which they performed were included in the count.

The second coding error made was that the count of student results in the subject Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE) was not removed as determined by the Department of Education. Any student who received a higher grade as a result of these errors will be left with that grade.

Any student who has lost a grade due to the errors will now be given the correct grade.

The Canadian company, which carried out the review of the system of estimated grades, informed itself of the errors last Wednesday, the Minister said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the Dáil today that the system was flawed.

President of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) Ann Piggott said she was “very surprised” to find out about the two flaws in the system.
The opposition criticized the government for the way the situation was handled.

Labor party education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin described the situation as “outrageous” and claimed that “another mess” had been made regarding the system of esteemed grades.

Sinn Féin spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the story was “absolutely surprising” and had many questions to answer.

The Taoiseach said that the first thing that needed to be done was to contact the students who could be destined for higher grades.

It was important to help these students progress to third level, says the Taoiseach.

