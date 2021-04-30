Returnal is a paradox: the most impressive PS5 game to date

Returnal is the first exclusive PlayStation 5 game to take full advantage of the new game console. Beautiful, lightning fast and fluid, but also very difficult and often frustrating. There is the paradox: everyone should try Returnal, even if half of them probably break off quickly.

Returnal is one of the first truly new exclusive PlayStation 5 games since the console was released last November. The power of the PS5 has already been shown with games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales (also for PS4) and Demon’s Souls (a beautiful remake). Returnal is the first game that seems completely built for the PS5 – this wouldn’t have worked at all on an older game console.

Returnal revolves around astronaut Selene, who crashes her spaceship Helios on the apparently dead planet Atropos. As Selene, you investigate in third-person view and soon you’ll come across a gun and a corpse – Selene’s corpse. You go further and encounter aggressive space creatures, they seem to have run away from movie classic Alien. In any case, the dark, gloomy environments of Atropos are reminiscent of the designs of Alien draftsman HR Giger: raunchy plants, black shiny doors, a lot of fog, drifting sand.

Over and over again

Selene shoots at aliens, moves further and further and eventually dies. Immediately images of the crash on the planet repeat themselves and you start all over again. Most of the progress you’ve made has been lost. The game has a lot of roguelike elements: dying relentlessly and having to start over is a basic rule of the genre.

Returnal gives a nice twist to that fact by incorporating it into the story. Not only does the player start, advance and die – Selene does too, and she knows it. Do you regularly come across earlier versions of Selene, or later? Snippets of audio let you learn about Selene’s journey, while text on walls hints more and more about other visitors to the apparently cursed planet.

Strange hodgepodge that works

Returnal is a strange conglomeration of genres and themes. In terms of atmosphere, it is reminiscent of Alien and Prometheus, the set-up of the game is reminiscent of Tom Cruise film Edge of Tomorrow – marketing slogan ‘Live. That. Repeat ‘could have happened on Returnal. Meanwhile, the world changes every time you die, like in the popular Spelunky. This is how you have to stay alert: you never know what is hiding behind a new door. Meanwhile, touches of Metroid Prime, PT and Doom, among others, come by.

The hand of Finnish Returnal developer Housemaque is clearly recognizable in the way the enemies attack Selene. Almost all of them fire round, luminous projectiles in all kinds of patterns. A feature of the arcade-like space games like Resogun that the developer is known for. It keeps gameplay challenging, interesting, fresh and new enough to continue after every defeat.

Even if you lose your weapons and progress, you get to know the enemies themselves better and better. What was intimidating at first becomes easier after practice, frustration, and more. In other words: less difficult. Because Returnal is very tough, and certainly not for everyone.

There is no saving

Fortunately, you don’t have to play for at least half an hour to feel strong. Shoot some enemies without getting hit and your adrenaline will rise. With every step you become more powerful, so the challenge of Returnal is layered. The longer you last in a life, the stronger you become, the more your arsenal grows, but the stress also increases: not dying, but also not closing.

The game does not have a save option. So starting another game is not an option. However, you can put the PS5 in standby to continue later. In addition, defeating the bosses in Returnal’s six worlds counts as a resting point. The key dropped by the boss provides access to more parts of the game, and Selene keeps the key even when she dies.

Never an interruption

This is also where the power of the PS5 comes into play. First, Returnal has practically no loading times. When you die, after a few flickering horror images, you are back next to your spaceship – that provokes continued play. And even within levels there is no loading: you can shoot effortlessly from room to room, and even teleport from one side to the other side of the level goes without interruption. That’s more important than it might seem: it takes a while to get into the groove of the game in Returnal, and you don’t want to be taken out by anyone or anything.

That is why the second point is also nice: Despite its beautiful and lurid graphics, Returnal runs very tightly at 60 frames per second. The game doesn’t stutter anywhere – if a rain of bullets is fatal for you, it can really only be your fault.

Feel and hear

The PlayStation 5 ‘s innovative DualSense controller also comes into its own in Returnal. You can feel raindrops bouncing on your hands through the controller, large enemies can be felt approaching, the pistols and guns all feel different. And the tractors are also being used innovatively. Push the left trigger and Selene aims her gun more precisely. Halfway through the push, the trigger gets heavier: push further and the weapon starts its alternate attack. That immediately feels good, innovative but familiar, and means that you have even more actions under your fingers to survive the lightning-fast barrage.

3D sound is also fully utilized in Returnal. Via the wireless Pulse 3D headphones from Sony or other headphones via USB or mini jack, you can hear the environment around you. This is exhausting at first, when the strange planet is still new and the enemies are intimidating. Later it comes in handy: the PlayStation 5 really lets you hear where enemies are, so you almost instinctively know that you have to turn around.

Conclusion

As a total package, Returnal is without a doubt impressive. Technically, the bar is high and the game shows what all the tricks of the PS5 are actually good for. The result is a frustratingly challenging game that is consistently fun / not / fun / not fun. Returnal is highly recommended with a lot of caveats, and with that the game is almost at odds with most other exclusive PlayStation games, which are just as beautiful but often more forgiving.

With that, the paradox repeats itself: Returnal not only sometimes feels impossible while playing, it also already feels like a game that shouldn’t actually exist – in a positive sense. This is a niche game with a AAA budget, an almost unique rarity. Those who like to play games on the edge of their seat will have the first real next-gen game of this generation with Returnal.

Returnal will be released on April 30 for the PlayStation 5 and costs 79.99 euros.