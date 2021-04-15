Review: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

Samsung has once again raised the level of its high-end line with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most powerful mobile of the Korean company. The terminal is designed to be the mobile with the most features of Samsung this year, and although it is not a huge step forward with respect to the Galaxy S20, it has more than interesting characteristics.

You can see it in operation in our video.

The interior of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is enough to carry out without problems any task that is asked of a mobile. It has Samsung’s own processor, the Exynos 2100, to which up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage are added, yes, without the possibility of expansion via microSD.

The screen is a 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled unit with WQHD + resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Still, the quality of the resolution is customizable, being able to choose up to three different levels, which will be an important factor in The battery life.

But where The Galaxy S21 Ultra stands out is, without a doubt, in its photographic section. In its rear module, which protrudes slightly, we can find four lenses: a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens.

This selection of lenses means that, despite not having a sharpness that allows you to take advantage of those 108 megapixels, you can take pictures and then print them at poster size and that you can take photos with a powerful zoom accompanied by a great stabilizer of picture.

The 5,000 mAh battery allows fast and super-fast charging, as well as charging other devices wirelessly with the terminal itself. The 5,000 mAh may seem like a lot, and in fact it is enough to last throughout the day, but the high performance means that we cannot ignore the plugs for longer than necessary.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a terminal that will please consumers of high-end phones and, of course, it is not the cheapest mobile on the market. The version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM can be found from 1,259 euros.

