Review: We tested the Innjoo Voom Tab Pro tablet [Vídeo]

The tablet market is dominated by brands from the Far East (mainly Chinese and Korean) and the United States. But new countries are rolling out their products in this market. This is the case of the Emirati brand Innjoo, which presents the Voom Tab Pro tablet, a solid choice for those looking for an economical device without sacrificing more than acceptable features for both productivity and leisure.

The Voom Tab Pro, marketed by the Emirati brand InnJoo, is a device that meets everything you can ask for from a tablet for less than 200 euros

Although its interior does not play in the same category as high-end tablets, this device has Android 9.1, an eight-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, enough components for any task that the average user wants to perform. Watch our video analysis:

At the rear, it has an 8 MP camera, while the front is equipped with a 2 MP lens for video conferencing and selfies. The 10.1-inch screen has a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels. As for ports, the Voom Tab Pro has a USB C charger and a headphone jack.

Innjoo also offers an ideal complement for those who want to use the Voom Pro as if it were a computer. It’s about the Slim Keyboard, a keyboard that doubles as a cover and has a touchpad, with which a pointer is handled as in the style of a laptop.

In the connectivity section, in addition to WiFi, the Voom Tab Pro has a 4G LTE connection, with a SIM card slot that users can take advantage of to be connected through a data rate from anywhere.

The Voom Tab Pro it is a modest and affordable device, ideal for all those who do not want to spend too much on a tablet but want a versatile and functional product. The Voom Pro Tab can be found from 199 euros.

.