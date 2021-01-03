Tech NewsHow to?

Review your Apple account settings and secure it

By Brian Adam
0
0
Privacidad 2 E1552662541448.jpg
Privacidad 2 E1552662541448.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

From time to time it is good to take a look at our security measures that we have implemented in our Apple devices. It is not enough to leave all the work in terms of security and privacy to the company, they do a very good job but we must be aware that if we want true security, we have to take some action. Especially in regards to our Apple account.

Security starts with our Apple account

If what we want is to be sure, that no one can access our data, that no one can snoop in our lives, we have to take a series of measures. These measures start with our Apple account, which you probably haven’t modified since you made it.

It may have been more than a couple of years since you created the Apple account and you have never taken a look at its peculiarities again. You should take some time and review them. Let’s see the fundamentals.

Check your devices associated with your account

Check if there is any possibility that faces or fingerprints that should not have been added to the devices. It’s not normal, but it never hurts to make sure, especially if it is a shared iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Check especially that the option of configure an alternate appearance.

To do this we go to Settings> Face ID and code. We enter the code we have chosen and we review the settings.

Check installed applications

Check the applications you have installed on the different devices. You will have to look at it in each one of them, because there are exclusive applications for the iPhone, iPad or Mac.

To do this you must go to Settings> Your Name (Apple ID) and check where it says content and shopping.

With these steps you will have greater control over what happens on your Apple devices and security will be increased. Don’t hesitate, it doesn’t take too long.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp and the new functions that will arrive in the app in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Are you one of the people who likes to write for WhatsApp, even on dates like Christmas and New Years? Well, you will...
Read more
How to?

Adobe withdraws support for Flash Player. We explain how to uninstall …

Brian Adam - 0
Already for the year 2017, Adobe communicated that he had planned fEnd Flash Player support for browsers to end of 2020. Now in...
Read more
Tech News

New threat on WhatsApp! So you can avoid being a victim of this new case of phishing

Brian Adam - 0
2021 begins with a new threat in WhatsApp. It is a series of messages sent by the application to make users believe that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©