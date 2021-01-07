Rewatch, an archive of your video calls to watch them whenever you want

- Advertisement -

Although video calls have been available for a long time, during 2020 they emerged as the most effective response to confinement. Thus, many activities were able to be resumed through platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet. At this time, they have already become a fixed tool in many areas and for this reason, we want to present you a service that will allow you to archive video calls.

Its name is Rewatch and it is a platform that seeks to function as a repository for video calls, so that work teams can review them at any time.

A repository for archiving video calls

When the meetings were held in person, they used to take minutes with the points discussed and the established agreements. In this way, anyone present could review said file to verify any necessary point. In video calls we can also do it, but in the same way we could go further and have them always available. This is what Rewatch is looking for, to serve as a repository to archive video calls and make them always available, as in a private YouTube channel.

In this way, the members of a work team could always go to the archive and review any matter they need. But Rewatch also offers more and is not a simple service to archive video calls, which we could find in other solutions.

Additionally, the tool facilitates the consultation of these videos with its transcription function. Through this feature, Rewatch extracts the text of everything spoken in the video call and thus makes searches easier. So, all you have to do is enter a video call, write the keyword we are looking for and we will find all the interventions where it was mentioned.

Archiving our video calls and also having a search and organization mechanism is very attractive, especially for those who use them frequently. This tool opens the possibility of having a whole library of videoconferences of all kinds that can be consulted at any time.

.