Right now, is it necessary to Jailbreak the iPhone? (opinion)

I still remember when the Jailbreak was born and the possibilities it offered on our iPhone so completely closed compared to Android. Was it worth it then? Not for me. It was not worth it at the time, and at present it is much less worth it. Now we have more information than before and we see how Jailbreak can be a source of intrusion and security flaws. But nevertheless you can get something positive out of everything. Jailbreak has always been a way to have on the iPhone what Apple did not provide

The artificial programmers of these new versions are very necessary to remind Apple that it has serious security flaws and that the batteries should be put in. They remind us users that we could have amazing features on our iPhones and that if not, it is because Apple does not want it (for now).

Those of Cupertino feed on the new proposals made by these developers, sometimes anonymous. They take ideas for their new versions of iOS, but let’s not kid ourselves, these developers also profit when creating these versions.

Therefore they are all benefits. Users get help from specialists who detect security flaws. Apple gets new ideas for its versions of iOS and update its software. The creators of the Jailbreak get revenue and sometimes economic and job offers.

Jailbreak is necessary, so hopefully it will continue to exist, although users in general are no longer so eager to try new functions being relegated to those who can be considered as more “experts” or fans in this matter.