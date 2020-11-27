Right to repair, Europe wants to end planned obsolescence, you know how?

Planned obsolescence, or, what is the same, its ability to operate in optimal conditions for a certain time is a big problem for consumers. It not only affects consumers and the decisions they make to buy them, but it also has strong environmental implications. During the last 10-20 years, above all, we have seen many cases in which many companies have carried out some practices that benefit the premature obsolescence of many of their devices, which with minimal support could continue to function perfectly. Now, thanks to the European Parliament, this could change.

Thanks to 395 votes in favor (94 against and 207 abstentions) issued in the European Parliament within the Community framework “Towards a more sustainable single market for businesses and consumers.” The new regulations which will force manufacturers to clearly display labeling on the product that indicate what the repair rate is of a device.

The decision has been taken within the framework of those who have been demanding legislation for years that protects the repair of devices, and specifically those that especially affect consumer technology. This vote comes as a first step, since the consequences for the sector for now are very limited.

Objective: increase the shelf life of products

The Internal Market Committee of the European Parliament has adopted a resolution on a sustainable single market to ask the European Commission to grant consumers the “Right to repair”, making product repairs more attractive, systematic and profitable.

They also ask the Commission to consider label products and services according to their durability (for example, a usage meter and clear information about the estimated useful life of a product). This would support markets for second-hand goods and promote more sustainable production practices.

MEPs are pushing for more sustainable shopping as well as responsible marketing and advertising and promoting sustainable choices between businesses and consumers. In short, it is claimed that companies claim to be respectful of the environment, with the help of a higher eco-label certification. For example, when green claims are made in advertisements, common criteria must be followed to support the claim.

A notable case of planned obsolescence has been that of printers, in which many have stopped working directly because they reached a certain print cycle, not because of a malfunction, or because of the incompatibility of new cartridges.

To justify the decision, Parliament is not only testing the decrease in natural resources, necessary for the production of new devices, as well as the production of electronic waste. He also talks about effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the market, and how it has demonstrated the need to establish new, more sustainable business models.

France takes the lead in labeling

Today we have also known that in the neighboring country a repair index has been released which will be displayed on all products subject to this labeling. It will consist of a score that represents how easy it is to repair the device, with ten being the maximum value. From January of next 2021, all products must be well labeled with all the necessary information for the customer who chooses to buy a product.

In this way it will be quickly demonstrated through scores on a scale what simple it is to repair it. The first devices to have this labeling in France will be mobile phones, laptops, televisions or washing machines.

In Spain the debate on anything similar has not yet been opened, the logical thing is that sooner or later it becomes a reality when it is being urged from Europe.