Rigoberta Menchú asked “the Mayan ancestors and the energies of the constellations of the universe” for the recovery of Manzanero

The Guatemalan nobel de la Paz Rigoberta Menchú sent a letter of support to the Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, intubated in a hospital for covid-19, in which she revealed that she has asked “Mayan ancestors and the energies of the constellations of the universe” your recovery.

“At this time when he is in poor health, I want to express my words of encouragement for his speedy recovery. From Paxil-Cayalá, Guatemala, I ask the Mayan ancestors and the energies of the constellations of the universe to strengthen their health “Menchú said in a letter to which Efe had access this Friday.

In the letter, dated December 23, the winner of the 1992 Nobel Peace Prize expressed her “Affection, appreciation and admiration” the Mexican singer-songwriter, also of Mayan origin and considered the king of romanticism.

“You are a great personality worldwide, the notes of the philharmonic of your musical works have filled my heart with rejoicing and strengthened the health of millions of people in the world,” he told Manzanero, 86 years old.

Menchú concluded by asking “The energy of the sacred Sun that fills with vitality” to Manzanero, to whom he sent a “fraternal hug”.

“We received a beautiful and very nice letter from Rigoberta Menchú,” María Elena Manzanero Arjona, the singer’s daughter, told Efe.

She revealed that the family He has also received calls of support from the Peruvian-born singer Tania Libertad and the Italian-born Filippa Giordano, both nationalized Mexican and with whom Manzanero has shared the stage in various parts of the world.

“Many more artists have been aware of my father’s health, I imagine there are many more, because they call all members of the family,” added the daughter.

The Yucatecan artist’s wife, Laura Elena Villa, told Efe she was grateful for “All the expressions of love and appreciation that have been given to Armando” fans, friends, artists, entrepreneurs, the media, and “world leaders.”

He revealed that hope remains alive “because thanks to intubation his lungs respond better, blood pressure dropped to stable levels and his diabetes remains under control.”

“The doctors have already reduced artificial ventilation because the lungs are responding well, he does not have tachycardia and his blood pressure is stable, these are proof that my husband is fine,” stressed the wife, who pointed out that if they continue like this they could remove the intubation in the next 38 hours.

She clarified that she gave authorization for intubation and her husband confirmed it.

The author of classics of Mexican romantic music, such as “Somos novios”, “I’m going to turn off the light”, “With you I learned”, “This afternoon I saw it rain” and “No”, He was hospitalized last week in Mexico City after testing positive for COVID-19 and intubated days later.

The last public appearance of Manzanero, president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, was last December 11 in Mérida, capital of Yucatán, where he inaugurated the Casa Manzanero Museum.

With 1.4 million infections and 121,000 deaths, Mexico is the fourth country in the world with the highest total number of deaths from the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil and India.

