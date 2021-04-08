ring introduces new doorbell 4 and improved motion sensor camera

- Advertisement -

This first part of the year is being especially moved for Ring, the company that belongs to the Amazon ecosystem and that is a specialist in surveillance cameras and connected smart doorbells, of those that we can consult and answer when someone knocks on the door of our house and we are not inside. Now, there are news in two of its most celebrated ranges.

The first, and surely most surprising, is the one that Ring has come to call as Floodlight Cam Wired Pro I it will allow us to cover a wide spectrum of control over any movement that occurs outside our home. It is a device equipped with a camera and two sensors capable of detecting the slightest movement in an area of ​​10 meters and that, at night, also has spotlights to illuminate the perimeter in case of detecting a suspicious event.

The most advanced, designed for the outdoors

Is Floodlight Cam Wired Pro maintains the same specifications of the previous model of 2017 with full color recording, FullHD (1080p) and with a field of view of 140º and 2,000 lumens of light intensity. The difference from the model four years ago is that now 3D motion detection is able to better measure the distance of objects, as well as drawing a complete map of the path of any object in front of the camera, which we can consult thanks to the Bird’s Eye View mode of the mobile app.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. Ring

In addition to this motion sensor camera, Ring has introduced the fourth generation of its smart doorbell, the famous Doorbells which now include as a most relevant innovation the possibility of making a full color video pre-roll of the movement detected. Another novelty has to do with the battery, where Ring affirms that it is now much more durable and will last us more days, even if we have all the movement alerts activated. Obviously, it keeps its capture, playback and storage of the video clips at 1080p resolution.

Both devices are available to reserve and consult on their official website, at A price of 199 euros and with a delivery date for May 5 in the case of the Ring Doorbell 4, and 249 in that of Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro that, at least for Spain, does not yet have a confirmed date of launch. Although you can sign up to be notified when they are available.

>