Ring presents a small camera drone capable of monitoring the entire house

Ring is an Amazon company that in recent years it has made a name for itself by selling some of the most popular home surveillance systems: smart doorbells, outdoor and indoor cameras and other gadgets that have allowed us to know what was happening at home when we were not … without forgetting certain suspicions that they tend to gossip on our devices more than we would like.

Ring Always Home Cam Ring

This Ring Always Home Cam is a more than interesting twist to home surveillance systems, because it has an element that makes it unique: uA small drone with a camera that is capable of touring the entire house showing if things are going well in bedrooms, living room, kitchen, etc. A relatively innovative concept to traditional surveillance systems that, at least on paper, seems to offer us a little more privacy.

At your base until there is an emergency

That privacy it offers has to do with the mini drone is tucked into its base, with the camera disabled, until some kind of alarm goes off and your intervention is necessary. As you can see from the video below, at the moment an intrusion occurs, it is possible to call this Ring Always Home Cam to show us what is happening.

This system has another advantage and that is that it will not be necessary to install cameras in all rooms of the house, which It will avoid that suspicion that we always have that someone may be looking through them. Its operation is like that of a Roomba, which maps the house, allows us to name each room and gives us the opportunity to make predefined routes quickly and easily through its mobile application.

If you want to buy it, you will have to wait as this little drone It will not go on sale until next year, in 2021, at a price that is unconfirmed but that could be around $ 250, that is, about 215 euros to change.

Echo Show 10, follow you

In addition to the Ring news, Amazon took the opportunity to announce its new smart screen with Alexa, the Echo Show 10 model that boasts a feature that makes it unique: it is able to follow us as we move, for example, through the kitchen, so that whenever we look we have it in sight. To see whatever.

Amazon Echo Show 10. Amazon

For example a video call from Zoom, or Skype, or watch a Netflix series. Its 10-inch screen allows you to see anything, but also to consult, buy, surf the internet or whatever comes to mind. It will hit the market soon at a price of about $ 250, that is, about 215 euros.

