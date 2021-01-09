RISC-V, a technology that can change the future of hardware

- Advertisement -

The processor represents the most important part of any computer. Its architecture, together with other elements, determines the efficiency, performance and quality of certain electronic devices. In addition, the design of these chips can be done in closed or open source. It is precisely at this last point that we wanted to reach free distribution devices with RISC-V technology and its influence on the future of hardware.

The RISC-V architecture provides an infinite number of possibilities in the area of ​​hardware. All this thanks to the brainstorming that arises when providing source code to programmers.

So what is RISC-V technology?

RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on a reduced instruction set (RISC) design. This technology is completely free, anyone with the availability, will and knowledge can access open source licenses.

This particularity, precisely, is what makes this technology unique. Since it allows any person or organization to design, build and even market RISC-V processors, without any restriction. In addition to this, the architecture “helps prevent fragmentation while supporting customization.”

This idea is not new, it originated in 2010 and at the University of California at Berkeley, United States. Since then, volunteers and workers outside the university have participated in this project. However, it is a technology that is booming for growth and paves “the way for the next 50 years of computer design and innovation,” according to TechRepublic.

Microsoft shows interest in RISC-V architecture and the future of hardware

While it is true that the processor market is dominated by ARM and x86 architectures, RISC-V is not a viable alternative. Why? This technology is Open Source and completely modular. What does this mean? Which could be used for the Internet of Things (IoT) and used in the development of smart appliances, for example.

Until now, the open source mode is used to a greater extent in software development. To show Google and its Android operating system. This has allowed mobile device manufacturers to tailor the platform according to their needs.

Basically, this is what RISC-V developers want to achieve in the future of hardware. In fact, Microsoft is a member of the RISC-V Foundation. If this technological giant is part of this organization, it is for something important. Do not you think?

RISC- V is flexible and free

As we already mentioned, RISC-V represents the future of hardware. This technology is Open Source and free, there is no need to pay for an IP. In addition, it reduces risk and investment “by allowing companies to take advantage of the building blocks of established intellectual property.” Since they share tools and resources in the development of processors.

This architecture is stable, “there is no need to worry about major updates.” Also, it is flexible, since it allows you to add functions depending on the defined extensions, which allows you to create custom processors. Another advantage is that it is modular and simple. This includes “Small standard base ISA, with multiple standard extensions”.

Indeed, RISC-V technology, in the near future, will help create better hardware platforms. All this thanks to the fact that it is free, open source, simple, modular, extensible and stable. These factors give it an edge over ARM and x86 architectures.

But does RISC-V have any downsides?

Sure it does. No system is perfect, there would be no way to improve, much less advance. Seed Studio comments that RISC-V processors could have compatibility issues by generating many more IPs. In this case, “the RISC-V Foundation will have to ensure that there is only one standard.”

While it is true that many RISC-V processors are well matched to some applications, the reality is that they lack maturity. In addition to “time for implementation.” It has a long way to go.

SoCs with RISC-V have been implemented in more than thirteen commercial projects

So far, systems on a chip (SoC) with RISC-V architecture have been implemented in at least thirteen projects for commercial purposes. Also, nine SoCs have been launched, “which include solutions from companies such as Gigadevice, GreenWave and SiFive.”

This technology has also been used for Linux development. To sample the “NOMMU on the Kendryte K210” version, a system that costs approximately $ 10.

Seeed Studio is a member of the Open Source community. The team claims they have a number of “Kendryte K210-based products” that they market on their online store. Among them “MAix Bit, Maixduino Kit, Grove AI HAT for Raspberry Pi”.

Some terms may seem confusing, but basically these chips are used to develop IoT applications, for example, which can be implemented in smart home appliances, computing devices, among others.

How does this architecture look for the future?

This technology is booming for growth. Many companies have even joined the RISC-V Foundation. It is made up of more than 500 members who take advantage of the benefits of RISC-V to develop custom SoCs. Devices that could well be used in new applications focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of things, virtual reality and augmented reality.

“The future will see an explosion of applications designed with RISC-V. Our flexible and scalable designs, open source licenses and modern design architecture (designed from the bottom up) will drive our growth in membership and planned deployments. We expect volume deployments to begin in the second half of 2021 and 2022, “said Mark Himelstein, CTO of RISC-V.

People and companies interested in learning about RISC-V ISA can visit your website. In this you will find information about boards, cores and SoCs available to designers. Furthermore, “the global RISC-V community regularly organizes meetings where everyone has the opportunity to learn about solutions, projects and implementations of this technology.” A window where the exchange of knowledge is the main tool to achieve advances in this architecture.

Indeed, RISC-V designs may become a key driver for the future of hardware. These devices, as we have already said, are Open Source, therefore, developers can study the source code, modify it, and redistribute it, if they wish.

