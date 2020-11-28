Rising oil reflects longer-term momentum

Since June, Brent has hovered between $ 37 and $ 45. There is more than one reason to think that the jump to 48, the highest level since March, may be a new bottom.

It may sound prematurely optimistic. After Brent sank below $ 20 in April, reserves, according to Morgan Stanley, jumped to 7.8 billion barrels, well above normal, and are still high enough to dampen prices. The rise in Brent could also encourage OPEC + to eliminate production cuts. They are more likely to do so if US shale drillers start pumping, as they can more easily cover their costs at current prices.

Still, the IEA’s 12th assessment, which predicts there won’t be a significant boost in demand until the second half of 2021, is starting to look prematurely bleak. There are four successful vaccine trials, which could allow a faster return to normal life and a faster recovery in demand, which the IEA forecasts of 97.1 million barrels next year, up from 100 million in 2019 .

While the price may rebound in the short term, there is a second factor that should support it for years to come, even offsetting efforts to wean ourselves off fossil fuels. In 2019, capital investment from global drillers was $ 530 billion, but according to Rystad Energy it will drop to $ 380 billion this year and potentially $ 300 billion in 2021, as drillers affected by Covid slow down investment. And even if China and the US adopt long-term net zero targets, daily demand could be 101 million barrels in 2030, according to Bernstein, in line with 2019.

That rise is not evident in long-term Brent futures: the December 2024 contract is worth less than $ 50. That may change soon. It could also prompt a rethink from Exxon or Shell, which have taken longer than others to detail their renewable spin. Now it might be tempting to increase their investments in oil.

