Risk policy returns to Brexit negotiation

The specter of a chaotic Brexit has returned. Less than 11 months after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the European Union, his government may be preparing to undermine aspects of the agreement. It could be a ploy to unblock the stalled trade talks with the EU. But he relives again the possibility of a disorderly exit from the union.

Johnson’s exit agreement, which became law in January, was supposed to settle the terms of Brexit regarding Britain’s financial obligations, citizens’ rights and the status of Northern Ireland. Since then, the authorities have concentrated on negotiating a future trade agreement.

Those talks, which are supposed to conclude before Britain’s gradual withdrawal ends in December, have stalled amid disputes over issues such as fishing rights and the UK government’s scope to subsidize strategic industries.

If no agreement is reached, British exports to the EU will be subject to tariffs and quotas, and vice versa. That would be financially painful for both parties, especially given the disruption caused by Covid-19. But it would be less damaging than the chaotic no-deal that Brexit Johnson seemed to have avoided last year.

Now, however, the UK Government may be undoing or the old deal. According to the Financial Times, it is introducing legislation that would “remove the legal force of the withdrawal agreement” with regard to state aid and Northern Ireland customs. That could lead to customs checks at the Irish border, an outcome negotiators spent years trying to avoid.

It is difficult to rationalize what the Johnson administration hopes to achieve. You may have given up hope for a business deal and decided that parts of the old deal are unworkable.

Alternatively, Johnson may be trying to steer the European Union into a trade compromise by showing how uncomfortable the UK could be if the two sides cannot agree. Yet threatening to breach a treaty that’s less than a year old doesn’t seem like the best way to win the trust of the EU … or other potential trading partners.

If something is Johnson, it is unpredictable. Last October, he made a breakthrough by giving in to EU demands and declaring the resulting deal a major victory for the UK. There could be a similar result on the cards this time. For now, however, the risk of the worst possible Brexit has returned.

