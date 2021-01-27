Ritual monument discovered that could be the same age as Stonehenge

- Advertisement -

In theScottish Isle of Arran An impressive ritual site dating back to the Neolithic has been discovered – the only one in the entire territory. If this factor of uniqueness were not enough, the scholars who carried out the research seem to confirm how the monument was erected in the same time when Stonehenge was built.

In archeology these particular Neolithic structures, typical of the British Isles, are called “Monuments in cursus“. The term comes from the first British archaeologists who, discovering these expanses of mounds with external moats, initially thought that they were athletic courses built by the will of the Romans. From this idea the word originated”.cursus“, which in Latin means, in fact,”running“or” cbear / away“.

It is possible that the monument discovered in Scotland was used for religious ceremonies to honor the dead or to venerate the ancestors. To do this, large fires were set, burning the short-lasting small wooden camps.

There is no mathematical security on the latter passage, as regards the site in the Arran Islands, however “it is a hypothesis not to be excluded“, he has declared Dave Cowley – director of the archaeological research program “Historical landscapes in Scotland“.

The first confirmation of the existence of this extraordinary place places its origins in 2017. That year, Cowley and his team marked the territory with a series of aircraft flyovers and the use of the LIDAR, a remote sensing technique that determines the distance to an object or surface through the use of a laser pulse.

Thanks to this technology it has been possible to unearth numerous archaeological sites all over the world and, as this news shows, the “peer“Stonehenge’s Scottish was no exception.

Identified the area of ​​interest, the group continued to conduct studies on the ground between 2017 and 2019, but without being able to achieve great results. As explained by the researchers themselves, there is no visible and tactile manifestation of the stones that should have made up the monument, as in the case of Stonehenge. It is therefore difficult to have a clear picture as detailed as possible of what the site might have been.

Also, we don’t know how ancient men lived in a time that could go between 4000 BC and 2500 BC, could have built the entire structure. The only certainty that the study feels it is moving forward is that there was no roof at all.

The importance of this discovery does not lie so much in its historical proximity to his “homologue“English, but in value that it could assume throughout the history of the Isle of Arran.

As explained above, this is the first ever Neolithic site found and suggests to the entire Scottish and non-Scottish academic community that many of the ancient men may have discovered this land in the middle of the sea in a prehistoric past and that they may have built similar monuments. for the whole western coastal strip.

The challenge raised by Cowley is addressed precisely to the Scottish government: as he himself explains, it is rare that archaeological sites in Scotland become the subject of in-depth study. This is why she felt the urgent need to apply for funds in order to understand whether the discovered structure is part of something bigger or not.