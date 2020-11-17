Riverside, a service to record podcast with audio and video online

Although the podcast format has been with us for years, it is currently experiencing a true golden age. Not only are there more podcasts than ever in history, but there are also huge audiences looking for entertainment in this content. So, if you have a good idea and want to put it into a podcast, you can easily do it, distributing it to all possible platforms for free. However, if your limitation is in what is necessary to record, we will present you a service to do it online from your browser.

Its name is Riverside and it will allow you to record podcast online with audio and video with the highest quality and in the easiest way.

A service to record podcast online

Recording a podcast is much more than sitting in front of the microphone to chat. This content requires prior preparation of both the subject to be played and the necessary implements for recording. In that sense, we will need recording and editing software, microphones, headphones and also the internet, if we are not in the same space with our guest or partner. Finding a recording software adapted to our needs may be a challenge and for this reason, Riverside is presented as the best option.

This service concentrates everything you need to record audio and video with anyone else over the internet. The best of all is in its feature to record podcast online without the connection being a problem.

When you connect with another person through the Riverside platform, the recordings will be made locally. This means that interferences due to connection failures will not be noticed as when recording from Zoom. At the end, the videos and audios of each participant will be independent maintaining the quality of origin.

Additionally, you can apply the editions you want from the platform and then download it and upload it to your podcast service. Although Riverside has paid plans, you can also use it for free for recordings of up to 60 minutes.

To prove it, follow this link.

