Roberto Hernández, producer of Televisa died of COVID-19

Roberto Hernandez Vazquez, producer of Televisa, passed away this Saturday, January 9 according to what his agent and author Alfredo Gudinni announced in the afternoon.

“I feel in my soul the goodbye of a producer friend who I love very much and he gave me the opportunity to work in the world of novels and to dream, cry and laugh: Roberto Hernández. Our Neighborhood Love forever in the heart, “wrote Gudinni on his Twitter account.

Although he did not give any other details, the Twitter account of Televisa Espectáculos revealed a few hours later that the producer he was hospitalized since December. AND, today passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

“We deeply regret the sensitive death of producer Roberto Hernández. In December he was hospitalized for severe pneumonia, today he died of complications from covid. ‘Amor de barrio’ was his last soap opera, ”revealed the account.

The condolences of his colleagues did not wait and personalities such as Eduardo España, Paul Stanley, as well as Sonora Santanera shared their sadness upon hearing the news.

“I learn with great sadness of the departure of beloved producer Roberto Hernández. RIP My condolences to his family, “said the” Neighbors “actor, who recently recovered from the disease.

“RIP Roberto Hernández How nice to work with you, forever our @AmorDebarrio“Wrote the host of the morning” Hoy.

For its part, the musical group issued a statement in which they thanked the late producer for the opportunity to participate in the soap opera made in 2015. And they added that the treatment towards them was always “cordial, friendly and professional.”

“La Sonora Santanera joins the family’s grief for the sensitive death of producer Roberto Hernández Vázquez. We will always remember him as a great human being and producer. He gave us the opportunity to participate in the telenovela ‘Amor de Barrio’, interpreting the theme ‘Golpes que da la vida,’ ”the statement said.

Hernandez Vazquez studied at the National School of Theater from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Years later, he began his work at Televisa San Ángel as a production assistant and from then on, he began to earn credits and have more responsibilities.

According to the portal of TV Notes, his beginnings on television were with projects such as “Wild Heart” and “Dream of love”.

A few years later, he achieved success with “Three women”, Telenovela starring Erika Buenfil, Karyme Lozano and Norma Herrera. These were followed by projects such as “Hearts to the limit”, Starring Sara Maldonado, Sherlyn and Aarón Díaz; and “Love wounds”, With Jacqueline Bracamontes.

The producer joined several Mexican personalities who died due to the disease that caused the global pandemic.

He April 30th the news of the death of Oscar Chavez, known as the greater caiphan, who died at age 85 after being hospitalized for presenting symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The emblematic singer of Macondo and Por ti was one of the pioneers of political song and criticism of the bad government.

He may 13th the renowned singer Yoshio He lost his life at the Xoco Hospital in Mexico City, where he had been admitted to be treated for salmonella, according to his wife Marcela Hernández. However, the medical report stated that he lost his life due to pulmonary complications derived from a COVID-19 infection. The singer born in 1959 was hospitalized in an emergency and days later he was intubated and isolated.

A few days before the end of the year, on December 28, the prolific Yucatecan composer Armando Manzanero He lost his life due to kidney failure and complications from his COVID-19 infection. Although the musician had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City for days, where he was transferred by his relatives due to oxygenation difficulties, the artist had progressed favorably and there was even talk of his imminent recovery.

