Robinhood and Reddit become the most downloaded apps on the App Store

By Brian Adam
GameStop, a video game company that seemed forgotten has come to life with the rally of its shares in the stock market. This rise driven by the r / WallStreetBets subreddit has also caused Robinhood and Reddit to become the apps. most downloaded from the App Store. It’s certainly unbelievable what this group of unusual investors has caused.

Right now, Robinhood, a trading app, is the most downloaded app in the US app store, followed by Reddit, the social platform owned by the r / WallStreetBets group, which decided to bet on GameStop.

More than 120 thousand users downloaded Robinhood from the App Store

According to a report published by Apptopia, Robinhood registered more than 120 thousand downloads in the application store on January 27, this being one of the best days for the platform. Similarly, it broke records with approximately 2.6 million daily active users on mobile devices.

Statistics of active users in Robinhood
More than 2.6 million active users on RobinhoodVia: Apptopia

On the other hand, Reddit was downloaded 199 thousand times from the App Store in a single day, ranking number two in the United States store.

Stats of active users on Reddit
Reddit was downloaded more than 199 thousand times from the App Store. Via: Apptopia

Other commercial applications also increased their number of downloads

Robinhoood and Reddit weren’t the only ones to climb, other commercial apps also saw their number of downloads increase. We refer to TD Ameritrade, Webull, Fidelity and E * TRADE.

TD Ameritrade experienced 444,000 downloads and ranked 53rd on the US iOS app store. While Webull registered 952 thousand downloads and was ranked 45. E * TRADE ranked 113 and Fidelity 178 in the US App Store.

Robinhood prevents users from buying or trading shares on GameStop

While it is true that Robinhood is today the most popular application on the App Store, the reality is that users cannot buy or trade shares with GameStop.

The application has also restricted the purchase and exchange with AMC, BlackBerry, Nokia and other companies benefited by all this move of the r / WallStreetBets subreddit.

An action that has not been well received by the users of the application. These threaten to lower the rating of the app and give it fewer stars.

“After eliminating GameStop and AMC, Robinhood has earned more than 100,000 1-star reviews in an hour in the app store, now with a rating of 1. They deserve it,” the tweet reads.

The truth here is that the users who downloaded Robinhood from the App Store to join the move by the r / WallStreetBets group of investors have their hands tied. However, for now, the app is still the number in the US app store.

