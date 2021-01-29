Tech News

Robinhood restricts purchase of GameStop shares

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Via: Robinhood
Robin Hood has blocked the purchase and exchange of shares of companies such as GameStop, AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, and BlackBerry on the stock exchange. Will this be the end of the soaring rise that the shares of these companies have experienced?

Robinhood indicates that they continuously monitor the markets to make changes when necessary. In view of the “recent volatility”, the platform has indicated:

“… We are restricting certain securities transactions to closing positions only, including $ AAL, $ AMC, $ BB, $ BBBY, $ CTRM, $ EXPR, $ GME, $ KOSS, $ NAKD, $ NOK, $ SNDL, $ TR and $ TRVG. We also increased the margin requirements for certain securities. “

The truth here is that GameStop shares had multiplied more than 16 times their value in the last two weeks. An unprecedented event that caused a stir for not having a logical explanation, in addition to putting “those companies short”.

“In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions in certain securities to closing positions only, including $ AMC and $ GME Robinhood states in the tweet.

Until recently, Robinhood was an essential tool for the group of young investors. This is because the platform allowed investors to “buy those shares without commissions”. In fact, it was key for the Reddit group in driving prices up.

The move has caused annoyance in the subreddit group r / WallStreetBets

Members of the WallStreetBets subreddit dismiss the move as “market manipulation.” They also ask users to leave the application forever. This after having become the most downloaded platform in the United States App Store.

“Individual investors are being stripped of their ability to trade @RobinhoodApp. In the meantime, hedge funds and institutional investors can continue to operate normally. What do you call a market that eliminates the ability of retail investors to buy to save institutional investors shorts? ”The tweet reads.

Likewise, they regret the drop in share prices shortly after the announcement. On this morning, GameStop had reached its highest peak ($ ​​469.42) in the last five days, at this time, the stock is trading at $ 230.01 with a downward trend.

Robinhood stock behavior
Robinhood stock behavior in the last five days
(Screenshot)

The Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade platforms followed Robinhood’s lead by blocking deals with GameStop and AMC.

The situation has aroused the interest of legislators

The measure imposed by Robinhood has caused US lawmakers to take an interest in the case. For example, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez has requested that the measure be investigated, since it is not justified that they block these retailers while “the large funds can freely negotiate the shares as they see fit.”

Similarly, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) commented on Twitter that “this is beyond absurd. @FSCDems. I need to have a hearing on Robinhood’s market manipulation. They are blocking the ability to operate to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who have used the stock market as a casino for decades. “

How will all this end? Is it the end for GameStop?

.

