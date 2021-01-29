Robinhood saves GameStop: 100 thousand negative reviews removed by Google on the Play Store

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks the GameStop shares reported a price surge following the meme unleashed on Reddit by the WallStreetBets group, which was also mentioned by Elon Musk. Some trading services, such as Robinhood, to keep the chain of stores safe from speculation, have decided to close their sales, ending up in the cyclone.

Just Robinhood in fact was the subject of review bombing yesterday, when she was attacked by over 100 thousand negative reviews that caused her evaluation on the Play Store to collapse, which dropped to 1 star, the lowest possible score, as can be seen in the screenshot at the bottom captured by 9to5Google colleagues.

Review bombing also came under the eyes of Google who immediately removed the negative reviews arrive in the last hours and have “cleaned up“the app sheet, which now has 180,000 reviews and an average rating of four stars.

The guidelines of the Play Store in fact explicitly prohibit the publication of reviews aimed at manipulating the evaluation of an app, and since there have been episodes of this type in the past, it has adopted a system that “combines human intelligence with deep learning to detect and enforce policy violations in ratings and reviews“.

In a statement to The Verge, a Google rep said that in this case it removed reviews that appeared to be clearly in violation of the policy, since the developers are unable to do so on their own.

Users angry about the blocking of negotiations towards GameStop on Robinhood have also asked for a class action. The company has meanwhile claimed that will only allow limited purchase of certain shares, and explained that the decision to block purchases was aimed at reducing risks for shareholders.