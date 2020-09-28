Robotic vehicles ready for delivery to Pakistani warehouses

Karachi: Talented youth have developed automatic conveyor robotic vehicles to overcome the difficulties of delivering raw and finished goods to warehouses in Pakistan’s major industries.

The technology is already being used in major industries around the world, but due to its high cost, Pakistani industries were unable to use it, said Arsalan, a student in the Department of Computer Engineering at the Usman Institute of Technology. Sattar and Syed Alian have solved the problem of storage and delivery of raw and finished goods in warehouses with the help of 6 months of hard work. The project has been named as “Konveyro The”. Through this solution, such robotic vehicles have been manufactured locally. Will be able to move heavy weights from one place to another in a matter of moments.

In the narrow lanes of the warehouses, these robotic vehicles will work to deliver raw or finished goods from one part of the factory to another or to the warehouses by adjusting to the pre-determined routes or distances listed in the mobile phone. Or they will stop automatically in the event of an interruption, thus avoiding industrial accidents, this solution will also be a means of reducing industrial costs, and a vehicle will deliver heavy goods in place of many laborers, thus manpower. Can be used for more productive work.

Solutions developed to the needs of the textile group, students

Students of Usman Institute have developed this solution keeping in view the special needs of Textile Group Al-Kurram Textiles which can be used in textile mills to move raw materials, semi-finished and finished products from one place to another, warehousing or domestic and international markets. Will be used for shipments to containers and trucks.

This will save both time and cost and increase the efficiency of industries, not only for textiles but also for the engineering sector, construction industry, logistics and all other sectors that keep their products in warehouses or at different stages. Move space.

In the next phase, artificial intelligence will be used in robotic vehicles

Arsalan Sattar and Syed Alian say that these are still in the early stages. In the next stages, artificial intelligence technology will be used and these robotic vehicles will be able to identify their own products with minimal human guidance and pass through designated places and routes. Will deliver the product.

Automated vehicles can work in two ways

Capable of lifting weights and moving goods from one place to another, these automated vehicles can operate in two ways. In the first model, if the distance is determined through the mobile phone application, the vehicles will move forward or backward and at a fixed location. Vehicles of other models will also be fitted with a conveyor belt which will automatically transfer the weight or goods placed above to the platform or a machine through the conveyor belt after covering a certain distance.

Robot vehicles will take out the cost in a month, Arsalan

According to Arsalan Sattar, a member of the Konveyro The team, the solution was developed keeping in mind the industrial needs, based on research, which will be up to 50% cheaper than foreign solutions and in line with Pakistan’s environment, Arsalan claims. Arsalan Sattar and Syed Alian will present their project to their teachers on Monday, saying that the automated robotic vehicles will take out their cost within a month and help reduce the cost of industries and increase production capacity. In the next phase, it will be presented to the industries. Automatic vehicles will be manufactured and provided as per the requirements of the industries, the cost of which will depend on the volume and weight-bearing capacity.