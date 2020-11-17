Rocket eBike: a foldable electric bike that also recharges itself

A curious phenomenon that is taking place around electric mobility is that practically the most unknown company is capable of starting an electric bike project which has the audacity to bring a small point of originality to its conception. And this is the case of this Rocket eBike that, regardless of its condition of using clean energy, offers a couple of elements that differentiate it from its competition.

It is a model that has an off-road design perfect to carry around the country but also around the city, and that driving comfort prevails thanks to huge wheels and a complete damping system. This Rocket eBike, in addition, you have it available through Indiegogo in a promotion that is still active despite the fact that it has more than met the expectations of crowdfunding.

Regenerative brakes and autonomy

This electric bicycle surprises with a first detail, which is its ability to recharge the battery alone while we are pedaling through the street or the field. And this miracle is possible thanks to its regenerative braking system that recovers part of the load every time we reduce speed. That allows its numbers in terms of autonomy to be extraordinarily good, reaching 160 kilometers easily.

Precisely, its electric soul makes it easy for us to use this Rocket eBike in various gait modes, depending on the effort we want to make. It has the typical functions of pedaling aids (E-Assist) and others that practically take away from making any effort (Full E-Power). To do this, it uses a 750W motor and 100 Nm of torque that, as usual, will be cut when it arrives in Europe due to those limitations in the legislation imposed by the Union authorities. In this way, that motor’s potential will be cut down to 250W and a maximum of 25 kilometers per hour.

In addition to this technology that incorporates regenerative braking, and that will allow us to recover some extra kilometers from the 700 Wh battery., This Rocket eBike is foldable so we can take it on a trip without problems, when we go on vacation to the beach or the mountains as it fits almost anywhere. In the trunk of the car or even inside. If you want to get it right now you have it available through Indiegogo at a price of 845 euros and with a delivery date for February of next year. Just around the corner.

