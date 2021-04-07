Rocketbook Axis, the paper notebook that connects to the cloud and never runs out

- Advertisement -

For some years, some small devices have proliferated that have the shape of a notebook of the usual ones, with pages and everything, and in which we can take notes, draw, write whatever and see how the mobile phone, or the computer , they are storing those notes quickly and easily. Which allows old school users to maintain that ancient link with the physical world thanks to the pen and the paper.

Rocketbook Axis. Rocketbook

What they have thought of Rocketbook is that that is very good, but it has to give it a much more sophisticated appearance, at the same time as in the part of the folios, make them much more durable than until now, where they used to wear out like the old ring notebooks that we have all taken to school at some time. So this Axis goes a step further that has allowed it to overcome its crowdfunding phase with resounding success around the world.

Aim, erase and re-aim

This new Axis from Rocketbook it is still a paper notebook that we can take everywhere to take notes, notes or whatever, without fear of losing anything we do thanks to its ability to order each job with an independent application or platform. No matter where we have our personal cloud contracted, this gadget will be able to send everything (via mobile) without wasting time: Google Drive, Evernote, OneDrive, OneNote, Box, Slack, iCloud, etc. Up to a total of seven shortcuts that we can configure to send the content of the page when we are done.

Rocketbook Axis. Rocketbook

The best thing about the system is that it is sold with a series of batches of folios, which have a very special quality and is that With a small wet cloth you can erase everything you write with the pen that comes with it., which means that we can reuse the same game indefinitely. We will only need to acquire spare parts in the event that we have several different tasks to do, such as writing or drawing, where the same types of pages are needed: striped, squared, clean, with agenda format, etc.

These refills can be put on and taken off in an instant thanks to a magnetized ring technology that securely fixes each set of sheets to the notebook. Thus, the Axis adapts to the classes we have, or the type of work we want to do with them. Precisely, The Pen Pool, the stylus, is ergonomically designed, which makes writing very comfortable in addition to offering a sharp and firm line. So much so that, when we use the official Rocketbook application, the resulting scan is perfect, and it does not matter the angle from which we take it, the texts and drawings will remain with the same fidelity of the original. If you are interested in buying one, You have it available through Kickstarter at a price of 51 euros and with a delivery date for November of this year.

