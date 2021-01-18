ROG Phone 4 image leaks

- Advertisement -

It has been filtered an image from ASUS ‘new smartphone, the ROG Phone 4. A smartphone built for gaming to replace the ROG Phone 3.

On the back of the mobile device there is a camera set consisting of three lenses, whose main sensor may be 64 megapixels, according to rumors.

The image also shows what appears to be an RGB strip. A function that may be activated when the smartphone is on. Similarly, a red button is displayed at the bottom right (rear view of the equipment). A switch that could well activate the game mode.

ROG Phone 5 would be the real name of the new smartphone from ASUS

Little is known about this phone. However, the 3C certification with the model number ASUS_I005DA reveals a device with 65W fast charging support and the ability to connect to 5G networks.

Similarly, the new ASUS device is said to come with a powerful dual-cell battery equal to 6,000 mAh, the Snapdragon 888 processor, Android 11, a RAM of 12 to 16 GB and an internal space of 256 GB to 512 GB.

In the filtered image, a team with a renewed design is observed, in which the number 05 stands out. A figure that coincides with the 3C certification number. A sign that the real name could be ROG Phone 5 and not ROG Phone 4.

It seems that the jump from 3 to 5 is because the number 4 in Chinese is considered “unfortunate because it sounds very similar to the Chinese word for death.” Curious, right?

So far what has been said here is based on speculation. However, the company has already announced that it will launch a new mobile device very soon, and this is none other than the ROG Phone 4/5. A smartphone that promises to outperform its predecessor and make gaming a rewarding experience. And you, are you ready?

