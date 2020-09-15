ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: The Ryzen 4900HS CPU makes the difference

Today the Ryzen revolution is finally complete. AMD’s processors made their debut in 2017 and a lot has come under the bridge since then. The industry has changed, Intel is still firmly in command when it comes to market share but has lost technological dominance, and the delay in farewell to 14 nanometers is becoming increasingly difficult to bridge. In the desktop field we will have to wait, in the meantime the Tiger Lake 10 nanometer processors for laptops are now in the pipeline.

Especially in the notebook world, AMD took longer to become competitive again, especially in the high-end. Until a few months ago, the American company had focused on the medium segment, using the Zen 1 architecture for the CPUs dedicated to notebooks. The Ryzen 4000 series processors, on the other hand, can count on the Zen 2 architecture, the same available in desktop processors such as the Ryzen 3900XT we reviewed, which brings higher frequencies and a higher IPC. The result of this generation leap we see it in the ROG Zephyrus G14, a small gaming laptop capable of functioning as a real desktop replacement.

Lots of power in a small space

The Zephyrus G14 and Ryzen 4900HS processor have few rivals when it comes to performance under stress and battery life. This CPU has allowed ROG to maintain compact dimensions, of 32.4 x 22.2 x 1.79 cm, and a low weight if you think about the available power, of only 1.6 kg.

AMD’s work on this series of processors is incredible but an applause must also be given to Asus which has managed on the one hand to reduce weight, thanks to one shell in aluminum and magnesium alloy, on the other hand, to implement an internal dissipation system capable of keeping heat at bay.

The build quality of the body is high, there are no creaks, while the available colors are the more striking white and black of the model we tested. Once the lid is open, the hinge slightly raises the notebook, putting it in a more comfortable position for writing, also creating a small slit in the body, to facilitate the outflow of heat.

The keyboard has buttons that are well spaced and comfortable to reach with your fingers, with a very short stroke. At the top of the keyboard there are four shortcuts, to manage the volume, disable the Microphone and access Armory Crate, the notebook management software.

The power button integrates the fingerprint reader, while the webcam is not present, an unusual choice that may not please those who use the laptop even in areas other than gaming. Connections include two USB 3.1 Type A, two USB 3.2 Type C, headphone and microphone jacks, power and HDMI output, unfortunately no network socket.

The Ryzen 4900HS processor offers a lot of power, which must be kept at bay by the heat sink. In all there are two fans with self-cleaning technology, each with 81 blades, and 5 heatpipes to carry the heat to the fans.

On the audio front we have four speakers, two in the upper body for high frequencies and two in the lower one for medium and low frequencies. The yield is discreet, we are not faced with anything revolutionary, but it is difficult to install a better sound system in a body of this size. There is also the Dolby Atmos standard, now omnipresent in gaming laptops.

One hardware to do it all

Asus has created a well-balanced spec laptop, which seeks maximum power on the front from the CPU and greater balance in the GPU. The Ryzen 9 4900 HS processor is the top of AMD’s lineup and is equipped with 8 Cores and 16 Threads, with a base clock of 3 GHz which rises to a peak of 4.3 GHz. Inside it also integrates a Vega GPU with 512 Stream Processor and frequencies up to 1750 MHz. Highest level specifications, possible only thanks to the 7 nm manufacturing process. For our gaming benchmarks we used the RTX 2060 Max-Q, the incredible thing is that already with the integrated GPU it is possible to play, with certain limits, but we are faced with performance superior to any other integrated notebook seen.

However, considering that the RTX 2060 Max-Q is available, it is better to use this one, since its 1920 CUDA Core and 6 GB of RAM guarantee much higher performance.

The test configuration then provides 1 TB of M.2 NVMe SSD disk and 16 GB of RAM, with a clock of 3200 MHz, a real rarity in the notebook field, where it is difficult to exceed 3000 MHz. Also complete connectivity, which sees Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The screen is from 14 inch IPS with resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate, certified by Pantone for calibration. During the configuration phase, it is possible to opt for a Full HD 120 Hz screen, a solution that we find more suitable for the RTX 2060 in the gaming field. This is a good quality screen, which does not stand out from the crowd when it comes to maximum brightness but is still suitable for such a laptop.

Performance

To understand the potential of the Ryzen 4900HS and the Zephyrus G14 in general we first tested them with CPU benchmarks, and then also tested their behavior in the gaming field. The first test is the one with CPUZ, which shows a score of 5253 in Multi Core and 517 in Single Core, values ​​similar to those found in the Ryzen 7 3700X, mounted on desktop PCs. With Cinebench R20 the Multi Core test instead shows 4030 points, a result higher than what we found in the Ryzen 7 2700X, the former top of the desktop range from AMD. Are we therefore facing the link between laptop and PC? Actually no, but we’re getting very close. This because a laptop has to deal with thermal throttling, a processor of this power cannot operate at the maximum operating frequency for a long time, as the temperature increases, the frequencies must necessarily decrease.

We simulated a stressful situation for the CPU by subjecting it to several cycles of Cinebench R20, discovering that after the initial peak the frequency settles around 3 GHz on all cores, limiting the temperature below 80 degrees. This is a really good result and that allows the 4900HS to withstand the impact even in the most complex tasks, a result possible thanks to the 7 nm production process and the excellent dissipation system.

The gaming benchmarks do not show very high values, but this is due to the screen resolution, which is a bit too high for the RTX 2060 Max-Q. Our advice is to aim directly at Full HD models, which cost less and work better with this GPU, as can also be seen from the benchmarks.

At this point one might think that, as in the past, a lot of power corresponds to a low autonomy. It couldn’t be more wrong, because the Ryzen 9 4900HS is also able to adapt well to use on the move, safely exceeding 6 hours of use in “office” mode, then web browsing, mail and Office management. Another small miracle of AMD’s architecture and ROG engineering on this notebook.