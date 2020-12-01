Roinn na Gaeltachta has refused to say what is in a planning document that they have submitted to the Department of Housing

Although Minister of State Jack Chambers stated that the Department of the Gaeltacht had made a submission as part of a forthcoming review of the planning regulations, it appears that no official submission has yet been made.

Roinn na Gaeltachta is not happy to say what was in a planning document that they submitted to the Department of Housing.

Although Minister of State Jack Chambers stated in a written response to a Dáil question that Roinn na Gaeltachta had made a submission as part of the Department of Housing’s ongoing review of planning regulations, it appears that no official submission has been made. at them.

A spokesperson from Roinn na Gaeltachta confirmed to Tuairisc.ie that an official submission would be made to the Department of Housing in the future once that Department had commenced a public consultation process on planning matters.

The spokesperson pointed out that the document referred to by the Minister of State in the Dáil was not an official submission but a ‘document’. It was stated that the document was submitted to the Department of Housing in August.

Roinn na Gaeltachta refused to provide a copy of that document because, it was stated, the document was still under consideration.

The Department of the Gaeltacht and Údarás na Gaeltachta are under increasing pressure to take a stronger approach to the protection of the Irish language in the planning system in the Gaeltacht in light of a number of cases that have been in the public eye for some time.

Some Gaeltacht people in Rathcairn and An Rinn are strongly opposed to planning permission for housing developments in those areas and are concerned about their impact on the Irish language.

In Kerry, the group ‘T Dyfodol na Tuaithe’ has been established to draw attention to planning permission matters in the Gaeltacht and in the countryside.

Conradh na Gaeilge states that “exceptional positive action” is needed to protect the Gaeltacht in the planning system.

Conradh na Gaeilge launched a new policy on planning in the Gaeltacht at the beginning of the month and among its recommendations, it is recommended that Údarás na Gaeltachta be responsible for planning in the Gaeltacht in future.

They have discussed the Treaty ‘s proposals with the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, and it is hoped to have another meeting with him before Christmas.

However, the Minister has already indicated that he does not consider it necessary to change the planning system currently in place.