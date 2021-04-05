Roku TV and the trick to share your cell phone screen or send a video to the TV

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of those who has bought a Roku TV ? There are already several people who have their device to enjoy channels totally free, as well as install applications on a conventional television.

Via Roku TV You can access not only Netflix or Disney Plus on a TV that does not have internet, but also send information from your cell phone to the screen. How do you do it? Well, there are several steps that you must do with great care.

Although the device has a series of automatic configurations, there are some things that you can achieve by downloading its mobile application.

This can work on an Android device like iOS, so it can be quite useful for you. How do I send a video from my cell phone to the Roku, in the same style as the Chromecast? Well here we will tell you.

HOW TO SEND CONTENT FROM YOUR CELL PHONE TO ROKU TV

In order to send any content you want from your cell phone, for example, photos and videos, you need to download the Roku application.

In order to download the Roku TV application you can enter these links from Google play or iOS Store .

or . After that, we simply have to log in to our account or connect the device.

In this way you can send all your content from your cell phone to the Roku on your TV screen. (Photo: Roku)