Rolls-Royce ‘repairs’ have an 18-month warranty

Let’s make a conservative estimate that many of Rolls-Royce’s customers are grounded this year and next. It would be like seeing £ 2 billion out the door by the end of 2021, according to Moody’s. The cushion on Warren East, the company’s CEO, would shrink to £ 5.1 billion by December 2021, or just £ 3.1 billion if a line of credit is not renewed. That would leave very little margin.

The £ 2.5 billion injection is a help, leaving East’s cash cushion at £ 5.6 billion by the end of 2021. Even so, Rolls-Royce would still be in a vulnerable position. In 2022, that protective liquidity is likely to take another hit in the first quarter, when components have to be purchased for new contracts. The debt would climb up to 3.5 times the Ebidta, according to calculations by Breakingviews, compared to a multiple lower than one before the crisis.

The fate of Rolls-Royce will then depend on how soon air transport services are restored. The company estimates that it could generate 750 million pounds of free cash flow in 2022. It also aims to sell assets. But a slower recovery could lead to more losses that year, according to Moody’s. East could again be forced to turn to shareholders, or even the UK government. Investors staying on board will need to fasten their seat belts.

