Rolls-Royce ‘repairs’ have an 18-month warranty

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Let’s make a conservative estimate that many of Rolls-Royce’s customers are grounded this year and next. It would be like seeing £ 2 billion out the door by the end of 2021, according to Moody’s. The cushion on Warren East, the company’s CEO, would shrink to £ 5.1 billion by December 2021, or just £ 3.1 billion if a line of credit is not renewed. That would leave very little margin.

The £ 2.5 billion injection is a help, leaving East’s cash cushion at £ 5.6 billion by the end of 2021. Even so, Rolls-Royce would still be in a vulnerable position. In 2022, that protective liquidity is likely to take another hit in the first quarter, when components have to be purchased for new contracts. The debt would climb up to 3.5 times the Ebidta, according to calculations by Breakingviews, compared to a multiple lower than one before the crisis.

The fate of Rolls-Royce will then depend on how soon air transport services are restored. The company estimates that it could generate 750 million pounds of free cash flow in 2022. It also aims to sell assets. But a slower recovery could lead to more losses that year, according to Moody’s. East could again be forced to turn to shareholders, or even the UK government. Investors staying on board will need to fasten their seat belts.

Rolls-Royce’s financial repair, totaling 2.5 billion pounds, should keep her afloat for at least 18 months. By then, many of the airlines using its engines could be flying again. Instead, a slower recovery would reignite the emergency pilots for the venerable British Aeronautical Engineering Society.

By focusing on bigger engines for longer distances, the resulting confinements from the virus have hit the 114-year-old company very hard. In 2019, Rolls-Royce was flowing £ 75 million a week, which is a quarter of its total sales, from maintenance contracts that are governed by flight hours. As entire fleets of aircraft stayed on the ground, the flow has been reduced to just a trickle. This year operating losses could exceed 1.6 billion pounds, according to Refinitiv forecasts.

The response of the CEO, Warren East, seems very determined, with the dismissal of 15% of a staff of 52,000 workers and the use of banking facilities to accumulate 8.1 billion in cash by the end of June. It is also turning to shareholders and sovereign wealth funds to raise 2.5 billion pounds, which almost equals the group’s market capitalization. But even this might not be enough to get Rolls Royce out of this crisis well.

