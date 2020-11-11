Rolls Royce wants to build 16 mini nuclear power plants in the UK: “modular atomic energy” begins to be taken seriously

Before the decade is out, six of the seven UK nuclear power plants will be disconnected from the grid. The seventh, Sizewell B, will close in 2035. That is, faces the same problem that most European countries have: a deadline nuclear force that forces them to make decisions about their energy future.

What is not so common is the decision they are probing. And it is that a consortium led by Rolls Royce (with the support of the British government) is studying a plan to build up to 16 mini nuclear power plants throughout the country within 20 years to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

A nuclear power plant in pieces

The idea with which it works with the consortium (which includes, in addition to Rolls Royce, actors such as the National Nuclear Laboratory or the construction company Laing O’Rourke) is to redesign the nuclear power plants as if they were a huge energy LEGO. Rather than building huge plants, his focus is on generate prefabricated modules that can be used in the construction of miniature plants.

Formulated like this it may be simpler than it seems, but we must bear in mind that we are talking about a nuclear power plant; I mean, it’s complicated. It’s about power manufacture the components of the plant centrally, yes; but still they are series of Hundreds of modules are in the consortium’s figures, but others point out that the energy they will produce will be up to a third more expensive. We will see what the future holds, what are its results and its safety standards; but with a project like this it seems clear that nuclear power is far from dead.