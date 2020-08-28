Rolls Royce will self-harm if it sells the family’s silver

Rolls-Royce’s plans to sell some of the family silver appear self-defeating. Although the 2.2 billion euros he hopes to raise will please his creditors, Rolls will be left with a permanent limp, assuming he finally recovers from the damage caused by the lockdowns.

You are having a particularly bad crisis. Typically, revenue from your jet engines accounts for a third of revenue, and a much larger share of profit. With air fleets on the ground around the world, service revenues have been cut by almost half, pushing the group to an operating loss of € 1.9 billion in the first half. The cancellation of currency hedging contracts added another layer of $ 1.7 billion misery.

Although flight hours are increasing, the company expects those of 2021 to be 30% below those of 2019. And it could be much worse, if the “severe but plausible” scenario of new travel restrictions occurs.

With his corporate credit card nearly maxed out, CEO Warren East has to find cash elsewhere to stay on the air. ITP Aero, the Spanish subsidiary that makes turbine blades for jet engines, is in the package. It will not be easy to sell an asset whose operating profit fell by more than two-thirds in the last six months, to just € 11 million. And in terms of corporate synergies, losing a turbine manufacturer to a jet engine manufacturer sounds very useless.

The alternative is the sale of shares. Existing investors may object, especially as the amount needed to stabilize the company’s flight path is higher than Rolls’ current market valuation, according to an analysis by JP Morgan. The British Government, which owned Rolls’ ancestor from 1971 to 1987, might have to help. That kind of bailout may not be attractive, especially if it involves a debt restructuring. But selling the family’s money only works if you have something else to eat.