Rome’s proposed UniCredit merger is of dubious value

Investors in UniCredit, valued at 18 billion euros, fear that their board will opt for a merger with a very battered state-owned bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which would destroy much of the former’s value. Rome could make the deal more bearable by absorbing some of UniCredit’s bad loans, Reuters reports. But that means answering just one of many questions investors should ask themselves.

The Milan-based bank’s shares are 13% lower than last November 27, just before its CEO, Jean Pierre Mustier, announced that he was leaving. Shareholders are concerned that the Frenchman’s departure will make UniCredit more easily accept the Italian Treasury plan whereby UniCredit would buy 1.2 billion euro-worth of Monte Paschi, a loss-making bank that needs capital. The state also owns 64% of the smaller bank, and sees the merger with UniCredit, a much stronger bank, as a promising exit route.

An exclusive Reuters report released on Wednesday shows that such a scenario does not have to be a disaster. A state-backed bank could absorb 14 billion euros of the largest bank’s non-performing loans as part of a larger package of incentives. It is an important figure: UniCredit had 23,000 million euros in bad loans on September 30. The Treasury plan would theoretically lower the NPL ratio to 1.8% of total loans, compared to the recent 4.7%.

But UniCredit’s low share price speaks for itself. Even after a 6% rise on Wednesday, its valuation is 53% below that of rival Intesa Sanpaolo, relative to their respective tangible book values. That’s more than the 44% discount from mid-November, before Mustier’s departure was known, meaning investors remain concerned about a possible merger.

There are reasons to be. The absolute size of a bad loan cleanup is less important than the value at which the government absorbs the debt. Together, UniCredit records its problem loans at 39% of their face value. Unless the government bank offers a similar or more generous price, it would damage the bank’s capital. In any case, it is much more important to clean up Monte Paschi’s balance sheet.

Among the other even bigger unknowns is whether the state will cover the Monte dei Paschi capital hole, protecting UniCredit from 10 billion euros in legal claims. The person who occupies the position of Mustier will want to clarify what will be the treatment of tax assets, as well as guarantees that politicians will allow them to cut costs through layoffs. The merger outlook for UniCredit is not as negative as it was a month ago, but only marginally.

