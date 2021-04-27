Roundtable, create rooms for free and fast live audio conversations

First the second golden age of the podcast format and now the emergence of ClubHouse have given a huge boost to audio content. At the moment it has become so popular that from Twitter to Reddit they have worked on their own audio chats. Therefore, we want to present you a very simple alternative that will allow you to have live audio-based conversations.

Its name is Roundtable and it will allow you to concentrate a number of users to establish a call and deal with the topics they want, without limits.

Unlimited live audio conversations

Although video calls have gained much prominence for a year, with the arrival of confinement, the audio did not cease to be relevant. This is how hundreds of podcasts based solely on audio, without a video image, emerged, which have also been very successful. However, ClubHouse undoubtedly managed to revolutionize this issue and thus the large platforms, noticed the need for a tool to have live audio conversations. But they were not the only ones and this is how the alternative that we present today has emerged, characterized by being free and not requiring registration.

Roundtable has a very simple interface with a few options. With them you can see the active public rooms or create your own.

To create your own room, just click on “Start a fresh one”. This will display a form where you must give the room a name and description. Additionally, you can decide if your room will be public or private and how many users will be able to enter. Finally, you will have to provide access permissions to your microphone and additionally share the link for members to enter.

In this way, you will be able to establish conversations based on live audio, defining from the number of participants to the visibility of the room.

To prove it, follow this link.

.