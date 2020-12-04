Tech News

Router cages: do they really protect you from electromagnetic waves or are they just a scam?

By Brian Adam
It has long been speculated that electromagnetic waves emitted by electronic devices such as routers endanger our physical integrity.

In fact, it has been said that these types of signals could cause anything from simple headaches to irreversible damage to our brains. Based on it, now, they are being sold faraday cages as an alternative “to protect ourselves” from the electromagnetic waves generated by WiFi.

But what is a Faraday cage?

A Faraday cage is a rectangular device formed by metallic materials such as aluminum, which cancel out the “concentration of external electric fields”. In this case, they block the electromagnetic radiation of the WiFi and do not allow the waves to leave that space. This is exactly why people are wearing them.

However, the detail here is that these devices block the WiFi signal, prevent our phones, computers, among other devices from connecting to the network. Actually, more than protection, people would be inhibiting themselves from enjoying a stable internet connection. Makes sense?

This supposed damage that the waves generated by routers can cause us has been repeatedly denied by the World Health Organization. However, the doubt is still there.

As you can see, it is something that activists and malicious people have taken advantage of to play with people’s mentality. In this case, increase your sales. In this regard, AnsgarTOdinson, a Twitter user, shared the following publication:

“So apparently, putting Faraday cages around routers has become something for the 5G conspiracy crazies and there are companies ready to take advantage. My sides are in orbit, ”wrote AnsgarTOdinson.

These products sell for between $ 70 and $ 100. As we already mentioned under the motto of keeping you and yours safe. Even though studies show that this type of electromagnetic waves do not represent a greater danger.

