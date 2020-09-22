Royole FlexPai 2: an ambitious and powerful high-end foldable at a (not so) high price

Royole just made the FlexPai 2 official, a folding mobile with top-of-the-line specifications. The Chinese brand had already announced that there would be a second part of the first FlexPai, and they have complied by bringing to the market a 5G proposal with more than striking features.

We are going to review the main details of this Royole FlexPai 2, an ambitious high-end folding mobile that comes with a smaller screen fold, a completely renewed hardware and a quite striking design.

Royole FlexPai 2 Datasheet

Royole FlexPai 2 screen OLED 7.8 “1,920 x 1,440 px Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 64 MP

16 MP wide angle

8 MP tele

32 MP portrait Frontal camera – Battery 4,450 mAh +

fast charge 18W (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0) Operating system Android 10 + Water OS 2.0 Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6, 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax

GPS, Glonass, Galileo Dimensions and weight Open: 186.2 x 133.8 x 6.3 mm

Folded: 89.4 x 133.8 x 12.8mm

339 g Others USB 3.1 Price 1251.4 euros to change

The new high-end folding

The FlexPai 2 is a concept that moves between mobile and tablet. When folded leaves two panels outside, one on each side. Royole promises that the panel has been tested with more than 200,000 folds, ensuring that resistance will meet.

When open, the panel is 7.8 inches. Its design is somewhat reminiscent of the Huawei Mate XS, although it is not exactly the same. Despite being such a big screen, resolution is quite good, 1,920 x 1,440 px. The technology of this panel is OLED and important improvements are promised compared to last year’s model.

At the hardware level, the Royole FlexPai 2 has top-of-the-line specifications: Qualcomm processor and more than generous memory

If we talk about the interiors of the FlexPai 2, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a base configuration of 256 + 8 GB and a 4,450mAh battery with 18W fast charge. The maximum configuration is 512 + 12 GB and the device has extras like the stereo speaker. It has Android 10 quite customized with Water OS, the manufacturer’s layer.

Regarding the photographic section, the Royole FlexPai 2 has four cameras. The first one is a 64 megapixel main sensor. This is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle, an 8 megapixel telephoto (3X) and a portrait sensor of no less than 32 megapixels. Curious detail is that under the cameras there is a small pad that allows you to make some gestures for system functions.

Royole FlexPai 2 pricing and availability

The FlexPai 2 has been presented in China and can now be purchased on the Royole website. The device for the moment will not reach the international market, although we will be attentive to its evolution in case the landing in our territory finally occurs.