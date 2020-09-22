MobileAndroidTech News

Royole FlexPai 2: an ambitious and powerful high-end foldable at a (not so) high price

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Royole FlexPai 2: an ambitious and powerful high-end foldable at a (not so) high price

Royole just made the FlexPai 2 official, a folding mobile with top-of-the-line specifications. The Chinese brand had already announced that there would be a second part of the first FlexPai, and they have complied by bringing to the market a 5G proposal with more than striking features.

We are going to review the main details of this Royole FlexPai 2, an ambitious high-end folding mobile that comes with a smaller screen fold, a completely renewed hardware and a quite striking design.

Royole FlexPai 2 Datasheet

Royole FlexPai 2

screen

OLED 7.8 “1,920 x 1,440 px

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM

8/12 GB

Storage

256GB / 512GB

Rear camera

64 MP
16 MP wide angle
8 MP tele
32 MP portrait

Frontal camera

Battery

4,450 mAh +
fast charge 18W (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0)

Operating system

Android 10 + Water OS 2.0

Connectivity

5G, WiFi 6, 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax
GPS, Glonass, Galileo

Dimensions and weight

Open: 186.2 x 133.8 x 6.3 mm
Folded: 89.4 x 133.8 x 12.8mm
339 g

Others

USB 3.1

Price

1251.4 euros to change

The new high-end folding

Royole Flex

The FlexPai 2 is a concept that moves between mobile and tablet. When folded leaves two panels outside, one on each side. Royole promises that the panel has been tested with more than 200,000 folds, ensuring that resistance will meet.

When open, the panel is 7.8 inches. Its design is somewhat reminiscent of the Huawei Mate XS, although it is not exactly the same. Despite being such a big screen, resolution is quite good, 1,920 x 1,440 px. The technology of this panel is OLED and important improvements are promised compared to last year’s model.

At the hardware level, the Royole FlexPai 2 has top-of-the-line specifications: Qualcomm processor and more than generous memory

If we talk about the interiors of the FlexPai 2, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a base configuration of 256 + 8 GB and a 4,450mAh battery with 18W fast charge. The maximum configuration is 512 + 12 GB and the device has extras like the stereo speaker. It has Android 10 quite customized with Water OS, the manufacturer’s layer.

Pai

Regarding the photographic section, the Royole FlexPai 2 has four cameras. The first one is a 64 megapixel main sensor. This is accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle, an 8 megapixel telephoto (3X) and a portrait sensor of no less than 32 megapixels. Curious detail is that under the cameras there is a small pad that allows you to make some gestures for system functions.

Royole FlexPai 2 pricing and availability

Royole Pai

The FlexPai 2 has been presented in China and can now be purchased on the Royole website. The device for the moment will not reach the international market, although we will be attentive to its evolution in case the landing in our territory finally occurs.

  • Royole FlexPai 2 8 GB + 256 GB: 9,988 yuan, about 1,251.4 euros at the change.
  • Royole FlexPai 2 12 GB + 512 GB: 11,588 yuan, about 1,452 euros at the exchange (not yet available).

