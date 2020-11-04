RtÉ Rnag Bids Farewell To Máirtín Tom Sheáinín Today

In 1989, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín, from Sruthán Buí in Lettermore, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta at the station’s headquarters in Casla, Connemara.

The program will be presented by well-known Connemara broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín High afternoon present for the last time today as he resigns from his post with Raidió na Gaeltachta after 31 years.

The program was Choice and Choice, which is still on air, was one of the first programs in the care of the newly appointed broadcaster.

He got his first taste of the world of broadcasting a few months earlier and the singing series Twist of the Rope presenting it.

Singer Máirtín Ó Tuathail, from Baile na Cille, was the first person to be interviewed by Máirtín Tom Sheáinín as part of that series and a piece of that interview will be heard on High afternoon today.

In the summer of 1998, he began the talk show Summer Morning, and in September of that year, he was put in charge of the program High afternoon, a program he has been running for the past 22 years.

Máirtín Tom Sheáinín himself was the presenter, producer and researcher on the program High afternoon.

Other programs he presented included Corn Uí Riada, From Sweet to Sweet, Iris Aniar, Galway Races, and the series Life and Work.

He was also a well-known sean-nós singer, winning the Corn Uí Riada twice, in 1983 and 1988.

Máirtín Tom Sheáinín is a television broadcaster and the program is Chat presented on TG4 since 2003.

A spokesperson from Raidió na Gaeltachta said that they were saying goodbye to a broadcaster who is “known and loved by the Gaeltacht communities north, south, west and east”.

“He has a reputation for being a great way to make guests comfortable on air, and to attract stories and conversation from people who may be shy, or reluctant to interview others. .

“He is a natural and considerate broadcaster, and his programming is very friendly. Many listeners will no doubt be lonely after he ends up with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this week, ”said a spokesperson from Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The program will be broadcast High afternoon today at 2pm and will be interviewed on the program Iris Aniar, Friday, at 9.15pm, in celebration of his broadcasting career.