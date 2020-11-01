RTX 3060 Ti with 4864 cores is coming November 17

Earlier this week, we wrote about Nvidia’s alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications that have appeared in the GPU-Z database. At the same time, video cards with the same name appeared on the Chinese online retailer Taobao. So it looks like a disclosure is very close, and the new information on the Chinese MyDrivers forum tells us more about the opening date.

This forum claims that Nvidia will release the RTX 3060 Ti on November 17. This Chinese site talks about 4,864 cuda cores and 8 GB of gddr6 memory. The vram would have a 256-bit memory bus and a speed of 14 Gb / s, good for a bandwidth of 448 GB / s. The GA104-200 GPU should have a base and boost clock speeds of 1,140 MHz and 1,665 MHz respectively. All of these specs are identical to the information from earlier this week.



A Frankenstein mockup of the RTX 3060 Ti.

In addition to the 3060 Ti, there should also be a non-Ti product with 6GB gddr6. MyDrivers has a release date of November 17 for 3060 Ti. It is not known if the cards will also be available at that time, and it is not yet clear when the 3060 non-Ti should appear. Chinese webstore prices would suggest a price of around 3,000 yuan (378 euros), but the MyDrivers author believes that manufacturers (presumably for many cards) will beat it. A price of 3,300 to 3,500 yuan (423 to 449 euros) would be more realistic. Videocardz estimates the consumption between 180 and 200 watts.