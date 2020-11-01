Latest newsTech News

RTX 3060 Ti with 4864 cores is coming November 17

By Abraham
0
4
Rtx
Rtx

Must Read

Huawei

New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

Abraham - 0
At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the...
Read more
Latest news

RTX 3060 Ti with 4864 cores is coming November 17

Abraham - 0
Earlier this week, we wrote about Nvidia's alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications that have appeared in the GPU-Z database. At the same time, video...
Read more
Huawei

The US government gives Huawei a break

Abraham - 0
The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they...
Read more
Apple

Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Abraham - 0
Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that provides free (no-charge) repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise...
Read more
Abraham

Earlier this week, we wrote about Nvidia’s alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications that have appeared in the GPU-Z database. At the same time, video cards with the same name appeared on the Chinese online retailer Taobao. So it looks like a disclosure is very close, and the new information on the Chinese MyDrivers forum tells us more about the opening date.

This forum claims that Nvidia will release the RTX 3060 Ti on November 17. This Chinese site talks about 4,864 cuda cores and 8 GB of gddr6 memory. The vram would have a 256-bit memory bus and a speed of 14 Gb / s, good for a bandwidth of 448 GB / s. The GA104-200 GPU should have a base and boost clock speeds of 1,140 MHz and 1,665 MHz respectively. All of these specs are identical to the information from earlier this week.


A Frankenstein mockup of the RTX 3060 Ti.

In addition to the 3060 Ti, there should also be a non-Ti product with 6GB gddr6. MyDrivers has a release date of November 17 for 3060 Ti. It is not known if the cards will also be available at that time, and it is not yet clear when the 3060 non-Ti should appear. Chinese webstore prices would suggest a price of around 3,000 yuan (378 euros), but the MyDrivers author believes that manufacturers (presumably for many cards) will beat it. A price of 3,300 to 3,500 yuan (423 to 449 euros) would be more realistic. Videocardz estimates the consumption between 180 and 200 watts.

Nvidia GA104 video cards
RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Ti
GPU GA104-300 GA104-200
CUDA colors 5,888 4,864
GPU base clock speed 1500 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU clock speed boost 1725 MHz 1625 MHz
VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bits
Memory speed 14 Gb / s
Memory bandwidth 448 GB / s
Total video card consumption 220 watts 180-200 watts
Launching October 29th November 17?
price 519 euros ?

Related Articles

Huawei

New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

Abraham - 0
At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the...
Read more
Huawei

The US government gives Huawei a break

Abraham - 0
The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they...
Read more
Apple

Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Abraham - 0
Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that provides free (no-charge) repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©