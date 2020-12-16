RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050: new video cards coming from NVIDIA?

NVIDIA seems to have new GPUs in the pipeline. The conditional is a must, because the rumors indicate both the arrival of widely budgeted products, like the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050, necessary to bring the Ampere architecture to the lower end of the market, both of high-end models.

It’s no secret that AMD will launch cheaper RDNA 2 architecture-based video cards next year than the current ones, first with the RX 6700 series and then, almost certainly, with the RX 6600 and RX 6500 models, the natural continuation in the expansion of the GPU range of the red house.

To surprise, if anything, is the possible existence of an RTX 3080 Ti, with higher specifications than the current model, already excellent, and unfortunately difficult to find. The production problems have also been admitted by NVIDIA itself, which predicts a return to a more normal situation by the first months of 2021.

The likely specs of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050

So far we have been rather skeptical about the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti. The reasons are different, primarily the short time elapsed since the presentation of the RTX 3080, launched on the market last September. Only a few months have passed and AMD’s response, which we analyzed in the RX 6800 XT review and in the RX 6900 XT test, convinced but failed to compete in the field of Ray Tracing. Those who want to aim for the maximum possible frame rate can choose the AMD counterpart, those who instead want a more complete GPU, and which can take advantage of a now mature technology such as DLSS, can focus on NVIDIA. In conclusion, NVIDIA is in no rush to present a product that can surpass the RX 6900 XT in the frame rate, the strong point of this GPU.

The last, and most important reason for our skepticism about the arrival of an RTX 3080 Ti in the short term is the availability of cards, the RTX 3080 failed to reach much of its potential audience due to the scarcity of models on the market. Adding a new variant would only increase the production difficulties.

In short, there are several reasons why the RTX 3080 Ti should not be released soon. Despite this, recently in the AIDA64 Extreme benchmark the card made its first appearance, along with a series of rumors describing its specifications. The new GPU is expected to have 10496 CUDA Cores, the same number as the RTX 3090, versus the 8704 of the RTX 3080. The memory bus should remain the same as the previous model, at 320 bits, while the memory should double, reaching 20 GB of total GDDR6X.

The memory speech is complex, AMD claims that the 16 GB of the Radeons are more ready to support the gaming of the future, to date, however, no title puts the RTX 3080 in difficulty, also capable of managing Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K with active Ray Tracing.

An eventual RTX 3080 Ti would have only one purpose: hit AMD where it hurts the most, offering a card with more RAM and with a frame rate very close to that of the RTX 3090, thus overshadowing the current flagship RX 6900 XT. To obtain this NVIDIA would have to sell it at a price similar to that of the AMD counterpart, therefore around the 1000 euro list (the real prices are unfortunately different), in such a scenario the 3080 Ti would become a much more interesting option than to the rival.

As for the lower models, however, there are few doubts, they will certainly arrive. Rumors point to 3840 CUDA Core for the RTX 3060, with a memory that could range from 6 to 12 GB of GDDR6, while the RTX 3050 may have 2304 CUDA Cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 RAM. These two GPUs seem to be designed to offer excellent 1080p performance, with the 3060 more ready to handle even Ray Tracing at high settings.

The renewal of NVIDIA’s GPU fleet is therefore proceeding unabated, the leap in performance compared to the last generation was enormous, we hope that with the arrival of the new models, the availability of cards will also return to what it once was.