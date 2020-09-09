RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070: Everything you need to know about NVIDIA GPUs

After months of browsing and navigating through leaks and rumors (never as numerous and precise as on this occasion), NVIDIA fans can finally think about the future of their gaming machines with data, technical specifications and prices. The Californian technological giant has in fact presented the line up of graphics cards based on Ampere GPUs and the new features that will accompany the new videogame season.

After focusing on products intended for scientific and industrial use, the now famous kitchen of Jensen Huang has produced a rich and tasty menu, able to satisfy even the most demanding palates.

The enthusiasm around the new ones NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 is skyrocketing, also driven by the advent of next-gen consoles that will attempt to raise the performance bar by approaching the specs of modern PCs for the first time. So let’s try to analyze the new NVIDIA proposal, formed by the cards GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 is RTX3070.

The secrets of NVIDIA Ampere

GeForce RTX 30 is the second generation of NVIDIA GPUs with hardware support for real-time ray tracing and comes two years after the previous line of RTX 20. The RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics cards are in fact the first products destined for the market of gamers that incorporate the new NVIDIA Ampere microarchitecture. The words and graphics presented during the launch event by Huang himself leave no room for doubt: “Ampere is the biggest generation leap we’ve ever had“said the CEO, noting how the new cards can offer” up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the energy efficiency compared to the previous generation of GPUs “.

All this thanks to the research and expertise of NVIDIA engineers who have implemented a series of unprecedented technological solutions in the new architecture. According to the company’s statements, NVIDIA Ampere brings with it the new multiprocessors for streaming it can provide double the FP32 capacity compared to the past generation. THE Core RT of the second generation they deliver nearly twice the power than ever before – ray tracing, shading, and simultaneous computation can all rely on brute force never seen before.

Again, i Third Generation Tensor Core AI-based technologies such as DLSS are able to support. New solutions also regarding data streaming, an element increasingly at the center of the attention of developers: NVIDIA RTX IO facilitates fast loading and decompression of GPU-based data, accelerating input / output performance up to 100 times compared to traditional disks, also thanks to the combination with the new Microsoft’s DirectStorage API, which allow you to offload work from the CPU to the RTX GPU, promising near-instant loads. The collaboration with Micron for the production of GDDR6X memories capable of providing nearly 1TB / s data transfer.

All this would not have been possible without the new 8-nanometer production process, made by Samsung, which allows a higher density of transistors, greater efficiency and lower costs.

The Magical Trident

The new NVIDIA proposal consists of a trident of graphics cards that cover the high-end of the market, albeit with different declinations and targets. GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, however, have in common the characteristic of easily surpassing, at least on paper, the performance of the old Turing flagship, the GeForce 2080 Ti. Beyond the technical characteristics, NVIDIA then surprised users by announcing prices much lower than what has been rumored so far, bringing the costs for the end user within a reasonable perimeter, especially in relation to performance, and showing that they have listened. community concerns.

There NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition opens the dance of the new line of graphics cards based on Ampere GPU. The new flagship of the Santa Clara giant comes with a design that confirms the lines that have emerged in recent months, designed to maximize cooling while reducing noise.

RTX 3080 is equipped with 8704 CUDA Core, a boost clock of 1.71 GHz is 10 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, with 320-bit bus capable of guaranteeing 19 Gbps and a computing power equal to 30 TFLOPs (Shader), 58 TFLOPs (RTX) and 238 TFLOPs (Tensor). These specs enable speeds nearly twice that of the past flagship, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. NVIDIA’s new flagship card will hit the market on September 17th at a price of 719 euros. In short, a solution designed to provide maximum detail with 4K resolution and frame rate always above the 60 fps threshold even with next generation games.

The younger sister, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition, is equipped with 5888 Cuda Core, a frequency in boost of 1.74 GHz is 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, accompanied by a 256-bit bus for a total of 20 TFLOPs (Shaders), 40 TFLOPs (RTX) and 163 TFLOPs (Tensor).

The RTX 3070 promises to increase performance by 60% over its RTX 2070 counterpart, even surpassing the RTX 2080 Ti. The small house NVIDIA will arrive on the market in October at a price of 519 euros.

Finally, the spearhead of the new trident, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition, a product intended for gamers and content creators who do not want to compromise, designed to guarantee support for resolutions up to 8K complete with active ray tracing.

RTX 3090 presents itself to the public with 10496 Cuda Core and a clock in boost of 1.70 GHz, well 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 384 bit interface, able to handle the most complex computations in the AI ​​field, and a power of 36 TFLOPs (Shader), 69 TFLOPs (RTX) and 285 TFLOPs (Tensor). A monster capable of tearing up the performance of the TITAN RTX. The dissipation system also promises temperatures up to 30 ° lower than the TITAN RTX with a noise reduction of about ten times. GeForce RTX 3090 will be available from 24 September at a price of 1549 euros.

The entire new range of RTX 30 cards shares a number of new innovations for the NVIDIA line. The dissipation system Dual-Axial Flow Through Thermal Solution offers cooling performance up to two times higher than the previous generation in the face of a unibody design capable of convincing even the most demanding in terms of aesthetics.

The new arrangement of the components and the solid metal structure allow to safeguard the internal space, integrating a 12 pin connector much more compact than in the past. Don’t be afraid, NVIDIA will provide the appropriate 8-pin adapter in all packages.

The RTX 3090 is the first GPU equipped with HDMI 2.1, with a bandwith capable of transmitting the signal to the latest 8K HDR TVs, complete with AV1 decoding (for the first time on consumer GPUs). On the other models this specification has not yet been confirmed, but we will know more in the coming days.

In short, the season of next-gen gaming on PC has just begun. NVIDIA has gone all-in with a series of products capable of dominating the market for the next two years, especially in the face of highly competitive and at times unexpected prices. The launch of the RTX 30 series will be accompanied by the implementation of ray tracing and DLSS in the very popular Fortnite and will be able to count on the collaboration of CD Projekt RED and its Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the autumn. What is certain is that NVIDIA has also wanted to send a signal to AMD, which will have to pull out the powerful and well-priced RDNA 2 GPUs to remain competitive.