Rubiv, create the best publications for your social networks

Staying relevant and active on social networks will merit a publication of constant and quality content. This makes us imagine a bit the tools we may need to achieve it and there is no doubt that one is a good image editor. If you do not have more knowledge, perhaps a solution that allows the use of templates will suit you. Therefore, below we will present one with which you can the best publications for your social networks.

Its name is Rubiv and in addition to offering templates to generate images for posts, it has other options that will be very useful to you.

Boost your social media posts

Quality content implies having images in good resolution and that look completely good, without amendments or pixelation. So, here we enter a new need, which is to find perfect images for posts. So we can see that there are several ingredients we need to position our publications on social networks. For this reason, Rubiv is presented as a great option, providing everything we need to create the best posts.

The main feature of Rubiv we already discussed and is its image editor and composer, but there is more. Artificial Intelligence is also present in this solution and is used for data extraction. In that sense, if you need to obtain an image or element from sites like Shopify or WordPress, you can do it by just pasting the link.

As for the images, you can browse among more than 300 thousand stock images thanks to its connection with Unsplash. In this way, when you are creating your publications, you will be able to find all the necessary elements within the same platform.

Rubiv is an excellent alternative for those who frequently post for their social networks. You will be able to get items from online stores if it is your use case, edit them and send them directly to Facebook or Instagram. If you need to position yourself on social networks, you must first pay attention to the publications he makes and in this, Rubiv is a great ally.

To prove it, follow this link.

