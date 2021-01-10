Tech NewsWeb tools

Rubiv, create the best publications for your social networks

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 10 11 27 20.jpg
2021 01 10 11 27 20.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Staying relevant and active on social networks will merit a publication of constant and quality content. This makes us imagine a bit the tools we may need to achieve it and there is no doubt that one is a good image editor. If you do not have more knowledge, perhaps a solution that allows the use of templates will suit you. Therefore, below we will present one with which you can the best publications for your social networks.

Its name is Rubiv and in addition to offering templates to generate images for posts, it has other options that will be very useful to you.

Boost your social media posts

Quality content implies having images in good resolution and that look completely good, without amendments or pixelation. So, here we enter a new need, which is to find perfect images for posts. So we can see that there are several ingredients we need to position our publications on social networks. For this reason, Rubiv is presented as a great option, providing everything we need to create the best posts.

The main feature of Rubiv we already discussed and is its image editor and composer, but there is more. Artificial Intelligence is also present in this solution and is used for data extraction. In that sense, if you need to obtain an image or element from sites like Shopify or WordPress, you can do it by just pasting the link.

As for the images, you can browse among more than 300 thousand stock images thanks to its connection with Unsplash. In this way, when you are creating your publications, you will be able to find all the necessary elements within the same platform.

Rubiv is an excellent alternative for those who frequently post for their social networks. You will be able to get items from online stores if it is your use case, edit them and send them directly to Facebook or Instagram. If you need to position yourself on social networks, you must first pay attention to the publications he makes and in this, Rubiv is a great ally.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp Web made this small design change to advertise this long-awaited service

Brian Adam - 0
Small changes that mean a lot to users of WhatsApp. Support for multiple devices at the same time and independently would be around...
Read more
How to?

Install any iPhone or iPad app on a Mac with …

Brian Adam - 0
Lucky and fortunate that you have been able to acquire a Mac with an M1 chip, this post is of interest to you as...
Read more
Apps

How to change age on Tinder

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Tinder user, it is more than possible that on some occasion you have met someone whose age is not what...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©