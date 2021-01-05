Rumor: Apple to adopt GaN technology for smaller USB-C chargers …

- Advertisement -

A new rumor raises the possibility that Apple is planning smaller and lighter versions of its USB-C chargers. The report comes from Digitimes, which says Navitas Semiconductor is expected to get orders for gallium nitride, or GaN, chargers from Apple in 2021.

Rumors about Apple USB-C chargers

The report also adds that Apple’s vendor TSMC will be included in the process and supply the GaN chips to Navitas:

Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the top three global providers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips. Navitas is expected to get orders from Apple and other suppliers in 2021, and TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips, sources close to the industry said.

Details here are somewhat scant, but the need for Apple to embrace GaN technology is increasing as third-party accessory makers enter the market. Several companies make GaN chargers that are smaller and faster than the USB-C chargers that Apple includes with its MacBook lineup and sold separately on iPhones.

In fact, Navitas created the GaNFast solution, which is the gallium nitride technology used by brands like Xiaomi and Aukey. Apple can use Navitas technology to help make its first-hand chargers similar in size and power to what we’re seeing from other companies, ranging up to 300W.

New designs and better performance

This is not the first time we’ve heard rumors about Apple’s plans to launch new chargers sometime in 2021. Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported last month that Apple will probably launch “2 or 3 new chargers in 2021”, and it was speculated at the time that these could be wall chargers with more power and with a fast charge improvement using GaN technology.