Rumor: Leaked renders show new design on cameras …

This is a bit strange, but the schematic-based renders provided to MySmartPrice they indicate some external design changes on the iPhone 13. These tweaks don’t really tell us much about the new features, but they are noticeable if they are real.

Design change in the cameras of the iPhone 13?

In addition to a reduction in notch we’ve seen elsewhere, the MySmartPrice images represent a diagonal arrangement of the iPhone 13’s dual camera system. Instead of being vertically aligned like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the rendering places the lenses diagonally in the upper left and lower right corner of the square camera module.

MySmartPrice has previously featured designs based on accurate renders of Apple products, but they have always partnered with renowned source OnLeaks. It is unclear where these latest iPhone 13 versions came from as they are not attributed to OnLeaks.

We’re only expecting minor tech spec updates for the iPhone 13’s cameras so far, so it’s not immediately obvious why Apple would need to change the dual camera layout. It also leaves an open question as to whether the triangular design of the iPhone 13 Pro’s triple camera system would change as well.

Slimmer notch and 120Hz OLED display

On the front of the unit, we see a thinner notch coinciding with previous data leaks where the earpiece moves up on the top bezel. This allows the width of the notch to be slightly reduced, approximately 10% to the left and right. Otherwise, MySmartPrice says that the overall dimension of the phone remains unchanged at 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.6mm.

Not shown in these renders, but the iPhone 13 is expected to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate OLED display like the latest iPad Pros, although this feature might be limited to just the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most expensive models. Apple will use LTPO display technology to preserve energy efficiency while driving the display at twice the refresh rate.