Rumor: new design for AirPods Pro with two different sizes

By Brian Adam
A new rumor has emerged based on some images of what could be a new design for the next generation AirPods Pro. Speculation about two sizes for AirPods Pro 2 comes from twitter user Mr white. He doesn’t have a very reliable track record, but he has had access to Apple’s unreleased hardware and predicted some things correctly in the past.

Rumors suggest new design for AirPods Pro

Mr. White is showing what he says are AirPods Pro components here and the cable length is noticeably different between the two components on the left that could be for second-gen AirPods Pro. The two on the right, which are roughly the same size, appear to be the same components as the current AirPods Pro.

Mr. White doesn’t seem overly convinced, but he offers speculation that the new AirPods Pro could come in two sizes. Also includes a picture showing the chip used as W2.

Bloomberg shared a report in October that said Apple “aims” to make the new AirPods Pro smaller by removing the stem and opting for a more rounded shape and a better fit. However, we haven’t heard other reports about them in two sizes so far.

Possibilities of AirPods Pro 2

One possibility here is that Mr. White got his hands on a hardware prototype that won’t necessarily make it to production. Bloomberg warned that Apple could go for a “less ambitious” design than it expects for the AirPods Pro 2 due to the difficulty of packing antennas, ANC, microphones, and so on. in a more compact form factor.

And since the AirPods Pro already come with various size ear cushions and an in-ear fit, it’s unclear how two sizes of next-gen AirPods Pro would be valuable. But there is always the possibility that there is some veracity in Mr. White’s post.

