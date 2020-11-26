Running Android apps on Windows 10 could be a reality in 2021

Microsoft may be considering bringing Android apps to the Windows desktop in 2021. Although some tools allow emulating Android apps, Microsoft wants to offer Android apps ready to download and run, alongside UWP and Win32 apps. According to Windows Central, Microsoft is evaluating whether it would be possible to add the Android runtime to Windows 10 in time for a major update to Microsoft’s operating system, expected in the fall of 2021. Microsoft first adopted Android as its mobile operating system. preferred when Windows 10 Mobile was abandoned in 2017. The company already offers a mobile version of most of its apps. Additionally, users of the Your Windows Phone application can run smartphone applications on the desktop, but this service is currently limited to users of Samsung smartphones. Adding the ability to run Android applications would be a great novelty for Windows 10, although it also raises many unknowns: Would Google services be available? And the Play Store? The logical thing would be for Windows to include an Android section in the Microsoft Store, but that could lead to users having to pay for the same app twice, once in the Google store and another in Microsoft’s.