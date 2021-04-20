Russia investigates YouTube for abuse of position

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Federal Antitrust Service of Russia open investigation against YouTube for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the video platform market.

Similarly, he points out that the company does not clearly explain how it applies its account suspension rules. In fact, it indicates that these are “opaque, biased and unpredictable.”

For the Russian regulator, these actions can negatively affect users. This is because you are not notified in advance when your accounts will be blocked or deleted. Even that the company’s decisions are restrictive and biased in terms of comments.

Russia calls on social platforms to eliminate calls for unauthorized protests

The Russian government is known to have fined different tech companies on several occasions for not adhering to its laws. Now, he calls on social networks and Internet platforms to eliminate calls for unauthorized protests.

This is because followers of Alexei Navalny, a strong opponent of Putin’s policies, have posted a video on YouTube demanding medical treatment for the series of ailments he presents. He is even on a hunger strike.

The video has spread through different social networks and has been used as an instrument of protest. Something that does not suit the Russian government. In this regard, the media regulatory body Roskomnadzor expressed:

“We pay attention to owners of social networks, media and other Internet platforms in which it is inadmissible to disseminate information with calls to citizens to participate in unauthorized mass events and we remember the need to immediately eliminate these materials.”

Although YouTube has been an instrument of freedom of expression in this country, it seems that in this case it will not be. This is because Roskomnadzor ordered YouTube to delete Navalny’s video, claiming it violated Russian law, Kira Yarmysh said via Twitter.

РКН требует удалить видео с призывом, иначе заблокируют. Делать мы этого, конечно, не будем, а лучше ещё раз напомним: https://t.co/UjC84wlKUc Навальный не в больнице, а в пыточной колонии. Мы все должны требовать его освобождения pic.twitter.com/hJjAPu1X1n – Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) April 19, 2021

“The RKN demands to remove the video with the appeal, otherwise it will be blocked. Of course, we will not do this, but it is better to remind you once again that Navalny is not in a hospital, but in a torture colony. We must all demand their release. “

Read also:

US investigates YouTube Kids for showing inappropriate content to children

.