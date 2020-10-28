Latest newsTop Stories

Russian V-Lager set fire to his new Mercedes

By Brian Adam
Russian v-logger Mikhail Latvin has set fire to his new Mercedes car after failing to sell the company's after-sales service. Photo: Screenshot YouTube Video
Moscow: Russian V-Lager has completely burned his brand new Mercedes car to ashes. He was not satisfied with the company’s after-sales service.

Mikhail Latvin, a young v-lager, has also uploaded a record of burning a valuable car on YouTube, which has been viewed by more than 10 million people so far. Mikhail bought a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 in December 2019 for which he spent ایک 170,000 (Rs. 272 ​​million). But he was not satisfied with his car and his frustration had turned to anger.

According to Mikhail, he had driven the car for only 15,000 km and after that the car started to break down. For the past ten months she has been coming and going to various workshops. A few days later, Mikhail Latvin was annoyed with his repeated repairs, and he finally decided to burn it and set it on fire in an orderly manner.

According to sources, after buying the car, he went to the Mercedes workshop four times but his car could not be repaired satisfactorily. Then, for the fourth time, the company’s authorized workshop refused to repair the car. He then drove Mikhail to a friend who was a Mercedes expert. He said some parts in the car were not original and had been installed from another shop.

His anger escalated and he decided to say goodbye to his Mercedes AMG G63 in a dramatic way. They took him to a deserted place and sprayed him with fuel and set the car on fire. He has also filmed the whole scene with drones and other cameras. He also used dramatic Russian music to show the burning car.

However, the public has reacted mixedly to the incident. Some called it the right move, while the majority said they could have sold the car to reduce their losses. Some on social media have called it a ploy to become famous.

