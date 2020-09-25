Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a unique insight into the plight of women

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) was an unusually powerful woman who changed U.S. law from top to bottom

The presidential election in America was completely distorted last week when Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer. She was selected by Bill Clinton to be a judge of the United States Supreme Court in 1993, and was still working there a few hours before she died. Since 1962 it has held a ‘Democratic’ seat. That year President Kennedy chose his friend Byron ‘Whizzer’ White as a member of the Supreme Court, and Clinton gave the seat to Ginsburg when he resigned White off in 1993. The GOP, the republican party, would love to get hold of this all-important seat as quickly as they can before November 3rd. It is not yet clear whether Trump has the 51 votes in the U.S. Senate required to be a conservative judge to the Supreme Court in place of Ginsburg.

Ginsburg ‘s death is a matter of great concern and grief to all American liberals. Those have celebrated Ginsburg’s achievements in recent years, and you’d think this Jewish judge from New York was a kind of hero. She was an extraordinary judge because she rose to fame even before she was appointed a junior judge. In 1980 she was selected by Jimmy Carter as a judge of the national circuit court in Washington DC. Ginsburg had previously won many important cases as a barrister in the 1970s. She was an expert on official gender persecution. She focused on various laws that made a sharp distinction between women and men. Ginsburg was very proud of one case she brought to the Supreme Court in 1975 Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld.

Stephen Wiesenfeld ‘s wife died and he had to look after his young son on his own. He was unable to work and petitioned the government to give him extra money to take care of his son. However, under the Social Security Act, only widows were eligible for payment. According to Ginsburg the government had no proper explanation for that discrimination which meant that widows like Stephen had no help. The court agreed to it and that part of the law was set aside.

Ginsburg was a careful lawyer who used it for to trap of women properly clarified when she was speaking in front of the male elders of the 1970s. And when she herself was a judge from 1980 onwards, she was also a careful, even conservative judge. While she thought that American women could not properly become citizens without full control over their own bodies when they were pregnant, she criticized the approach Roe v Wade in 1973. According to her, the Supreme Court did not properly explain the issue of abortion. The Court held in 1973 that a woman should be allowed to terminate a pregnancy if she was given that advice when talking to her doctor. in private. If so, that right arose out of the privacy itself. According to Ginsburg, this was a very weak argument and emphasized another concept, equality.

According to her, if the state itself punished a woman who was trying to get an abortion for herself, the state would not be treating her fairly because the man who created the fetus was not prevented or punished in any way. same.

The burden of punishment fell solely on the woman. In his famous essay Some Thoughts on Autonomy and Equality in Relation to Roe v. Wade, published in 1985, Ginsburg explained that laws similar to our eighth amendment in Ireland between 1982 -2018 became inconsistent women’s ability ‘to stand in relation to man, society, and the state as an independent, self-sustaining, equal citizen ‘. That was the most important insight this extraordinary powerful woman had while she was changing U.S. law from top to bottom. Vale.