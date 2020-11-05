Ryzen 9 5900X, Analysis of the CPU with which AMD seeks to fight in gaming

Today the 7-nanometer processor is released Ryzen 9 5900X, which was presented on October 8 by the hand of Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD as part of the linear of the series Ryzen 5000 that among other things opens the architecture Zen 3, which seeks to give better performance per watt and above all to put in predicament the tenth generation of processors of Intel. Here are our impressions after evaluating this CPU for several weeks.

specs

Number of cores: 12

Number of threads: 24

Base Clock: 3.7 Ghz with maximum boost of 4.8 Ghz

Total L2 cache: 6 MB

Total L3 cache: 64MB

Socket: AM4

PCIe: 4.0

Power consumption: 105w

3200Mhz DDR4 maximum speed

For this test we use the following system:

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi

Ram: 32GB DDR4 HyperX RGB at 3200 Mhz

at 3200 Mhz GPU: GeForce RTX 3080

SSD: M.2 with NVMe PCIe 4.0 FireCuda 510 1TB with speed of 5000/4000 MB / s

1TB with speed of 5000/4000 MB / s Cooling system Masterliquid ML360R RGB Cooler Master

This configuration what he looked for is to approach the system that we use to analyze the RTX 3080 with the processor Intel Core i9 10900k and to be able to have a similar point of reference, since we practically use the same memories and frequencies. To close the results even more we use some of the same 4k games that have their own benchmarks, yielding the following results.

Assassins’s Creed Odyssey: 59 vs 63 FPS that you gave with the Intel Core i9 10900k

Borderlands 3: 58.84 vs 59 FPS that hit the Intel Core i9 10900k

Horizon Zero Dawn: 72 vs 69 that you found with the Intel Core i9 10900k

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: 48 vs 35 found the Intel Core i9 10900k

As we can see in 3 of the 4 games there is a difference of only 3 FPS, only in the case of Shadow of the Tomb Raider these results shot up by 13 FPS, which lets us see that AMD finally enters the fight against one of Intel’s 10th generation flagship processors in the box-only configuration. Taking into account that the power consumption of the AMD is lower, 125w vs 105w of the red ones, thus fulfilling the promise of the Zen 3 architecture to give better performance with lower power consumption.

Content generation

We tested the processor on live streams using OBS and playing titles like The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope running in ultra at 2560 x 1080 resolution with monitoring tabs on Chrome with Twitch, Youtube Y Facebook at the same time. Same case when doing the same with the demo of Little Nightmares 2, as in the highest values ​​without suffering any setback. In fact, the last 3 Cantinas were streamed using this processor.

Regarding rendering with After effects, Photoshop Y PremiereThe work of this processor is monumental, since for example 2 minute videos in Full HD with at least 2 layers it rendered them in less than 10 seconds and with the other two programs everything was very agile.

Something that must be taken into account is that this processor with 500 series motherboards will integrate the Smart Access Memory, a feature that will give better gaming performance with graphics cards RX 6000 presented on October 28.

It is important to emphasize that all holders of a motherboard of the 500 series, they can use these processors just by updating the BIOS to version AGESA 1.1.0.0 and updates with motherboards will be available soon 400 series (estimated in January 2021).

CONCLUSION Ryzen 9 5900X differs from the Intel Core i9 10900k for only $ 50 dollars so it is an investment to consider, but taking into account the benefits that come at the door such as Smart Access Memory and that the tests we did were only with the configuration of box, without overclocking and increased memory frequency, we can say that AMD has finally entered a frontal battle vs Intel in the race to be the best processor for gaming.

THE BEST Best performance per watt

Smart Access Memory

Compatible with 500 series motherboards and 400 series coming soon WORST Does not come with heatsink

Rating: 9