Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 5600X Review: Zen 3 strikes again

The new Zen 3 processors have been positively received around the world. It couldn’t be otherwise, IPC and single core performance have increased considerably, bringing obvious advantages in gaming and in general in applications that use a small number of cores. As we saw in the Ryzen 5900X and 5800X review, AMD today manages to beat the i9-10900K in all single core and multi core synthetic tests, while in gaming the newcomers generate a high frame rate in 1080p, in some cases exceeding the top of Intel’s range, while in others remaining behind. It is an equal battle, at least in the play field, where AMD sometimes prevails while in other Intel.

However, we are talking about very high-end solutions, exceeding the real needs of gamers. In today’s review we will talk about an even higher carat product, the Ryzen 9 5950X, top of the range of the new line of processors from AMD, which confirms the good seen with the 5900X but further increasing the performance in multi core. Along with this we will also analyze the Ryzen 5 5600Xprobably the most suitable CPU to enter gaming computers, at least on paper, thanks to highly respectable specifications offered at a very competitive price.

Technical features

To find out the news of the Zen 3 architecture, we refer you to the review of the Ryzen 5900X and 5800X, where you will find all the relevant information. In this article we will focus only on the specifications and performance of the newcomers Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 5600X, starting with the characteristics of the top of the range.

The Ryzen 9 5950X, let’s say it right away, is not a processor suitable for the gaming world and consumer users in general. Not for poor performance, quite simply the power available is so high as to be wasted in gaming alone.

The 5950X is a CPU designed to handle heavy multi-core loads, thanks to the presence of 16 Cores and 32 Threads, a new record for a processor aimed at the consumer world. The clock starts from 3.4 GHz to go up to 4.9 GHz, from specifications, for a TDP of 105 W, while the production process is at 7 nm, as for all Zen 3 processors. In all there are two CCDs, each with 8 units active compute, with an 8MB L2 cache and 64MB L3 cache, priced at € 689 excluding VAT.

As you can tell from the specs and the price, this CPU is designed more for creators than gamers, the power available is really too high to relegate a product similar to just gaming.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is completely different, offering 6 Cores and 12 Threads, with frequencies starting from 3.7 GHz to go up to 4.6 GHz in boost mode. Here, 3 MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 cache are available, with a TDP of 65 W and a price of € 259 excluding VAT.

Test system and benchmark

For the test these two processors we used the same configuration seen in the previous review. The Ryzen 5950X and 5600X were tested with a ROG Maximus Hero VII Wi-Fi motherboard, 16GB of RAM at 3200MHz, NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, and ROG PG27UQ monitor. The Intel i9-10900K on the other hand was tested on a ROG Maximus Hero XII motherboard, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz, NVIDIA RTX 3080 video card and ROG PG27UQ monitor. In both cases a Noctua DH-15 heatsink was used.

Before moving on to the benchmarks, let’s take a look at the real operating frequencies and temperatures of the new proposals from AMD.

The Ryzen 5950X has revealed some surprises, AMD has been conservative in the specifications of this CPU, because the target of 4.9 GHz is not only reached on two cores, but is also often exceeded. During testing we observed a maximum frequency of 4.9 GHz across two cores, as stated, but under certain conditions the 5950X surpassed 5 GHz on a single core, all completely automatically and without special settings.

On the other hand, when the usage scenario involves the use of all 16 cores our test unit stopped at 4.2 GHz. This is an exceptional result, especially in light of the measured temperatures, which never exceeded 70. degrees even after several minutes of stress test, leaving ample room for overclocking for those who wish to perform it.

The Ryzen 5 5600X instead fully reflects the specifications declared by AMD, reaching 4.7 GHz on two of the six available cores. Also in this case the temperatures were excellent, which under stress never exceeded 65 degrees.

On the performance front, the Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful consumer processor we have ever tested, in the synthetic benchmarks it excels in front of everyone without too many problems. We were not at all surprised by this, the 5950X also adds more cores to the increase in IPC than the other models tested, factors which translate into higher scores in benchmarks such as Cinebench R20 or CPUz. Even Indigo Benchmark, designed to test rendering performance, gives the 5950X the record in performance. Also excellent the results of the 5600X, which places itself in front of the i9-10900K and the Ryzen 3900X in the single core synthetic benchmarks, remaining behind only in the multi core ones, but it is impossible to expect more with “only” 6 physical cores.

In gaming they can be observed slightly higher performance of the 5950X than the 5900X, dictated by the higher clock rates, nothing transcendental, as was logical to expect. The Ryzen 9 5950X is a processor designed for multi-core loads and is not fully exploited in this area. Of course, those looking for maximum performance in the play field and have no spending limits will find in the 5950X a CPU capable of generating a very high number of frames per second, but the difference with the other variants does not justify the expense if used only for gaming. .

The i9-10900K is always close by, in some games it is better in others worse, but even with the top of the range from AMD we can talk about a substantial draw in this area, it all depends on the title used for the test.

A positive surprise is the Ryzen 5 5600X. In our opinion, this CPU is the most balanced for gaming, as it generates a frame rate not far from the higher variants at a very affordable price. Suffice it to say that, at less than half the cost of a 5950X or an i9-10900K, the 5600X manages to stay ahead of the top of the Intel range in different benchmarks, without ever letting itself be too detached from the AMD flagship. In short, the 5600X is a processor capable of handling even the most powerful GPUs, the sacrifices in terms of frame rates compared to the higher variants are minimal when you consider the selling price, even considering the increases to the price list brought by AMD with this generation. of GPU.