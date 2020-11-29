Sabadell’s quixotic bravery does not have to have a tragic end

In the great epic of Miguel de Cervantes, Don Quixote travels through Spain in the delusional belief that only he fights for universal justice. The beleaguered Banco Sabadell has taken its tragic heroism one step further by interrupting acquisition negotiations with its larger rival BBVA, insisting that it too can go it alone in a noble quest to increase shareholder value. The boss, Jaume Guardiola, must hope that a rebound from vaccines will lead to a happier ending than that of the pitiful knight-errant.

Less than two weeks after Sabadell and BBVA announced that they were in negotiations to create Spain’s second-largest national lender, with combined assets exceeding 600,000 million euros, the couple broke up negotiations.

The head of BBVA, Carlos Torres, will come out of the joust stiff. After having agreed to sell the US arm of the credit institution for almost 10 billion euros, a rapid acquisition of Sabadell would have allowed it to allocate part of the proceeds to almost double BBVA’s local market share to 20% and increase its share of loans to small and medium enterprises. However, Sabadell is the one that takes the worst part. According to Spanish media, BBVA’s offer valued it at around 2,500 million euros, that is, about 45 cents per share. That’s a third more than Sabadell’s closing price on November 13, before the sale of BBVA in the United States fueled rumors of a takeover.

Guardiola may have demanded that his shareholders receive a greater share of the potential benefits of the operation, which could lead to cost savings with a net present value of about 6 billion euros, according to our calculations. However, the independent future of the bank is not at all attractive: it is expected that next year it will achieve a return on tangible equity of only 1%, according to Refinitiv forecasts. A possible sale of the British subsidiary TSB, which is showing a loss, does not seem to transform its prospects either.

A vaccine-driven recovery next year, when the International Monetary Fund predicts the Spanish economy will expand by 7.1%, could still vindicate Guardiola’s stubbornness by reducing the magnitude of bad debt charges.

Even after Friday’s 13% drop, Sabadell shares are trading above the level they were when BBVA appeared, implying that investors think a deal is still possible. Given the richness a fusion offers, Guardiola’s quixotic bravery doesn’t have to have a tragic end.

>