Sackboy A Great Adventure PS5 Review: A platformer for all ages

From the fabric of LittleBigPlanet, the masterpiece woven by Media Molecule (recovered here our review of Dreams), a little thread is left over with which Sumo Digital has embroidered Sackboy: A Great Adventure. Unlike the main work, this cheerful and carefree spin-off is a totally three-dimensional platformer that follows the rules of the genre at heart: it does not invent anything or try to shape an unforgettable experience like that of the progenitor, but it succeeds however to guarantee many hours of fun, really suitable for all ages. Making its debut in cross-gen format, the Sony rag doll plays with lightness and creativity, leveraging a large amount of levels and a disproportionate amount of customization tools, capable of “put a patch“where the progress of the experience begins to unravel, losing – in the long run – a bit of inspiration.

A world to mend

The Bandolo Village is a place of peace and harmony, where all the creatures that populate it live in absolute tranquility, dedicated to the most diverse creative activities. At least until the diabolical Vex chooses to disrupt the daily routine of the rag dolls, to kidnap them and turn them into slaves to complete his mean plan.

And when all hope seems completely lost, that’s the little one Sackboy, the only one who escaped capture, decides to leave for “a great adventure“in order to stop the machinations of the enemy and restore serenity to his world. There could not be a more traditional opening for this colorful 3D platformer: the story told by the Sumo Digital team is imbued with good feelings, fresh and perky humor, as well as a crowd of bizarre characters, whose characterization is designed to put both adults and children in a good mood. Without any pretense or who knows what underlying moral, the plot of Sackboy unravels between one curtain and another, proposes comedic tempos well knotted and benefits from a dubbing in Italian excellently caricatured, as befits a wind chimes story. The battle against Vex and his henchmen is just a very banal pretext to catapult us into settings built with the explicit intent of making adults smile and intrigue children. SackboyIn short, in its naive simplicity, it is the quintessence of joy and the clichés it abounds with represent the perfect weapon to communicate to all audiences with a universal language.

All that a platformer can offer

Like the narrative, even the playful fabric follows rules sewn by years and years of evolution of the genre. In Sackboy there is really everything: the platforming proposes the logic of three-dimensional development, but the changes of perspective are continuous, and the variety of situations makes up a warp capable of entertaining for more than ten hours of play.

The protagonist can jump on self-propelled platforms, punch enemies, use some gadgets when allowed by the logic of level design; and still escape from chases, collect objects, bounce on trampolines, swing with a grappling hook and so on and so forth. All aimed at reaching the goal, where we will be evaluated based on the number of balls recovered during the progress.

Re-proposing all the mechanics of the platform by heart, Sackboy proves to be a successful compendium of this kind, albeit with some qualitative decline, which mainly depended on the number of levels available: in all we will have to visit 5 worlds (not counting the secret ones), in each of which about ten stages await us, whose conformation, although it differs strictly on a thematic level, offers a basically predictable level design and always framed in the same constructive logic.

Sackboy quickly becomes repetitive, and once in the third world the sense of dèjà-vu begins to make itself felt: this does not mean, however, that the authors sporadically support the progression with a remarkable stylistic twist, and with the addition of some rather well-thought-out gadgets, able to raise the quality rate of the adventure. There are, for example, incredibly hilarious musical stages, in which everything in the setting, from the background, to the enemies to the decorative flowers, moves to the rhythm of the music: it is a not very original idea but still bright and lively, which contributes to increase the festive atmosphere that reigns within the game. Net of some uncertainty in the pace of progression, with levels much more traditional and less inspired than others, Sackboy still knows how to give little pearls of game design, which pop up here and there and bring out more than a smile. There is also no lack of skill tests, timed challenges and boss fights that are quite trivial for the dynamics of resolution, but whose simplicity obeys a very specific purpose: to entertain without ever putting a spoke in the wheels of the players.

The important thing is to approach the title with the awareness that it is aimed above all at younger users: A Great Adventure it is not a demanding platform, and indeed it is smooth to the point that you will rarely run into any defeats. There are certainly moments a little more complex than others, but overall the challenge rate is deliberately set downwards. And that’s okay: given its nature and the target audience, we can say that the difficulty is adequately balanced.

To raise the complexity a bit, you can try to complete the adventure 100%: by doing so, you will have to commit to looking for all the Dreaming Spheres hidden in the levels (and some are not really easy to identify), calculate the times of each jump well. or somersault to break previous records, and gather some friends or family to overcome the (few) cooperative levels that pop up, from time to time, along the game maps. At the moment there is only the local co-op (the online one will come later with an update): and it is precisely in multiplayer that Sackboy fully expresses its potential, maximizing both the quality of the level design and the involvement that the experience is able to offer.

A “do-it-yourself” graphic

The world of Sackboy seems to be built by hand: fabrics with well-evident textures, moving cardboard backgrounds, architectures represented by gigantic furniture are the distinctive elements of a visually striking work.

Net of a very festive glance, some scenographic solutions tend to repeat themselves over and over again along the dozens of levels that we will face, and although the thematic nucleus of the various worlds changes from time to time (from futuristic cities to underwater ones), the shapes and “materials” give the whole a strong stylistic homogeneity. Beyond a very pleasant level of detail, the PS5 version obviously benefits from the features of the DualSense, implemented both with intelligence and in moderation.

While we’re still a long way from the overwhelming sensations of Astro’s Playroom (if you want to know more, read our Astro’s Playroom review), the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are exploited adequately when we will overcome various surfaces or when we will pull a rope and swing with the grapple.

An exploitation of the light but punctual controller that, without becoming invasive, never takes over the action, while making the most of the different materials that make up this vibrant world “do-it-yourself“. Noteworthy is also the use of the speaker, which emphasizes with sounds and jingles the collection of spheres and objects of various kinds. The exploration is finally encouraged by a huge number of collectibles for customization, to be found in the levels or to buy in the bazaar of the funny seller Zom Zom: the range of aesthetic elements is crazy, and gives life to absurd and very funny combinations, which give Great Sackboy Adventure a verve even more over the top.